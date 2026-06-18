Streaming now on Hindi ZEE5, Maa Hai Na is a heartwarming reality show that celebrates one of the most cherished bonds in every Indian household, the relationship between a mother and her child. Hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the show brings together popular celebrities and their mothers as they navigate fun challenges, emotional moments, laughter-filled interactions, and unforgettable experiences in the kitchen. Blending entertainment with genuine family emotions, Maa Hai Na offers viewers a refreshing glimpse into the love, sacrifices, and unique dynamics that define every mother-child relationship.

EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty-hosted Maa Hai Na shakes up competition with unique mother swap challenge in episode 4

As the competition on Maa Hai Na intensifies, the challenges are set to become bigger, tougher, and far more unpredictable. In Episode 4, contestants will face a game-changing twist with a challenge inspired by the Gen Z term "Situationship", a theme that perfectly captures the show's blend of modern-day relationships and a mother's timeless influence. Known for celebrating the unique bond between mothers and their children, the show is about to shake things up in a way no contestant sees coming.

For the first time in the competition, the celebrity contestants will be separated from their own mothers and paired with another contestant's mother in the kitchen. Having relied on years of understanding, familiar cooking styles, and effortless communication with their own moms, they will now have to navigate completely new dynamics under pressure. The challenge is expected to bring plenty of laughter, confusion, unexpected camaraderie, and emotional moments as contestants learn to adapt to different personalities, traditions, and culinary techniques. With comfort zones pushed aside and relationships put to the test, the "Situationship" challenge promises to add a fresh layer of excitement to the competition, proving that while every mother brings love to the kitchen, every partnership comes with its own surprises.

Get ready for emotions, entertainment, and unforgettable moments with Maa Hai Na, new episodes streaming every Friday on Hindi ZEE5.

Also Read: “Govinda is NOT a Bakri!” – Sunita Ahuja’s hilarious GOAT confusion steals the show at Maa Hai Na launch

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