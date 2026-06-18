Actor Amol Parashar has spoken about the response Gram Chikitsalay received from medical professionals, ahead of the second season's premiere on Prime Video on June 23, 2026.

“Eye-opening response”: Amol Parashar on how real doctors reacted to Gram Chikitsalay ahead of Season 2

The series, set in the village of Bhatkandi, follows Dr. Prabhat as he attempts to revive a struggling Primary Health Centre while navigating the systemic and personal challenges of rural healthcare.

Parashar said, “More than working on the show, it’s the kind of response that I received from the audience that was eye-opening. So many actual doctors related to the character of Dr. Prabhat, especially those who have gone through rural postings themselves. They connected deeply with his frustrations, his sense of responsibility, and his determination to keep doing his job despite the shortcomings of the system. What really stayed with me were the messages from doctors who said they had lived through similar situations, working with limited resources, facing resistance, and yet showing up every day because the people depended on them. It made me realise that Prabhat’s journey is not just a fictional story; it reflects the reality of countless healthcare professionals across the country. Knowing that the show resonated with people who have experienced this firsthand has been one of the most rewarding aspects of being part of it.”

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 is directed by Lalitam Tiwari, written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar.

The series is produced by The Viral Fever and features Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Dinesh Lal Yadav in lead roles.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 premieres exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 23, 2026.

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