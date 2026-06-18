After a breakthrough debut season that helped emerging fashion brands secure funding, mentorship and rapid business growth, Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 is set to return bigger than ever.

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announce Rs 100 crores investment pool for Pitch To Get Rich Season 2

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), backed by Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and a distinguished group of investors and industry leaders including business titans such as Ravi Jaipuria, Naveen Jindal, Gaurav Dalmia, Sonali Dugar, Manju Yagnik and FEF, Chairman Vagish Pathak has officially opened registrations for the second season of India's first fashion-focused business reality show, announcing a massive Rs. 100 crores investment commitment for promising fashion businesses across the country.

The new investment pool marks a 150% increase over Season 1, making it one of the largest funding opportunities available to homegrown fashion entrepreneurs. Designed to identify and nurture the next generation of fashion disruptors, Pitch To Get Rich offers founders access not only to capital but also to mentorship, strategic guidance, industry connections and long-term business support.

The success of Season 1 demonstrated the impact of FEF's unique venture studio model. Several participating brands including those like Love Kiki, Banana Club, DMO Dot and others achieved significant milestones after joining the platform. With Season 2, FEF is now looking to discover and support the next wave of fashion entrepreneurs ready to scale their businesses and build nationally recognised brands.

Applications are open to founders across apparel, footwear, accessories, couture, sustainable fashion, D2C brands and emerging lifestyle ventures with strong growth potential and scalable business models.

Speaking about the launch, Akshay Kumar, Promoter and Investor, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), said, “India’s fashion entrepreneurs have the talent and ambition to build world-class brands. Through Pitch To Get Rich, we're creating opportunities for founders to access the capital, mentorship and support they need to scale. This Rs. 100 crores commitment is our investment in the future of Indian fashion.”

Commenting on the announcement, Vagish Pathak, Chairman, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), and Sanjay Nigam, Founder, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), said, “India's fashion industry is already worth over Rs. 10 lakh crore, yet there remains a significant gap in access to capital, mentorship and growth opportunities for emerging brands. Through Pitch To Get Rich, we are building the platform we wish fashion entrepreneurs always had. Season 1 proved that when promising founders receive the right support, extraordinary outcomes follow. With Season 2, we are taking our biggest leap yet, committing Rs. 100 crores to help discover and scale India's next generation of fashion success stories. We are not just investing in brands; we are investing in the future of Indian fashion.”

With bigger investments, higher stakes and unprecedented access to investors, mentors and industry leaders, the upcoming season is poised to create the next generation of breakout fashion brands.

Also Read: Farah Khan reveals Akshay Kumar flew to Tees Maar Khan set at Malshej Ghat by helicopter every day; quips, “Mere saare paise kha gaya”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.