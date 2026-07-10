Philosia Films has officially announced its feature film Simulacra. The film is eleasing on July 17 on Waves OTT. Set in an imminent near-future where human lives are governed by neural brain chips, Simulacra explores a world where tech giants allow people to tailor, rewrite, or completely erase their personal memories. The plot follows two pedestrians, Nayan (Satyajeet Dubey) and Nivi (Akshara Haasan), who cross paths in a society increasingly reliant on transhumanism.

Akshara Haasan and Satyajeet Dubey ignite a ‘technical’ screen romance in Simulacra, watch teaser

Nayan claims a deep, intimate history with Nivi, presenting photographs stored directly in his neural memory vault. Nivi, however, has absolutely no recollection of him—her own vault reads entirely blank. As Nayan attempts to recreate their past to spark her memory, the two begin developing real feelings for each other. Yet, a chilling question remains: is this a love story unknown to mankind, or the most sophisticated simulation hoax of the century?

Behind the camera, Simulacra represents a collaborative effort by independent creators driven entirely by a shared passion for pure storytelling and high-end filmmaking. Rather than letting technology overwhelm the narrative, the production team focused heavily on the human element, ensuring the visual effects act as a canvas for raw emotion. By centering the story around a protagonist who is a true-blue craftsman, the creators reflect their own real-world conviction - apps can automate data, but they can never replicate a genuine feeling.

Writer and Director Pankaj Sawant said, “We are living in a hyper-real world where it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between what is authentic and what is artificial. If we can no longer completely rely on our subjective memories, nor trust objective physical records like diaries, photographs, and videos, how does one find the truth? This is exactly what our protagonist does in the film. Beyond the technology, Simulacra explores deeper, more intimate questions about human connection. Is love merely an experience? And if love is truly just an experience of the mind and heart, does it ultimately matter whether it is rooted in reality or simulation?”

Akshara Haasan, playing Nivi, shared: “Nivi is a very different character that I’ve played. This time I feel it required a different maturity level as a person and therefore a character. With how layered the story is, I discovered a side of me as an actor and got to explore emotions and complexities of emotions colliding. It challenged me as an actor. I truly enjoyed performing the character Nivi.”

Satyajeet Dubey, playing Nayan, added, “What intrigued me about Simulacra was the film’s exploration of objective and subjective reality, identity, relationships, and how technology increasingly blurs the lines between what’s real and what’s perceived. Those themes feel quite relevant today, especially in the age of AI. I found his (director Pankaj Sawant’s) intent to tell this story and his eagerness to bring it to life really inspiring, and I felt compelled to be part of that journey.”

Bridging global sci-fi concepts with deeply localized sensibilities, Simulacra is a flagship release tailored for modern audiences looking for sharp, innovative cinema. The film will premiere exclusively on Waves OTT on July 17.

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