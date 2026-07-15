Pooja Hegde recalls Ranveer Singh's career advice, his energetic personality on the Cirkus sets and why she calls him 'Pammi Aunty'.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Pooja Hegde recalls Ranveer Singh urging her to give her “best in ads”; reveals why she calls him ‘Pammi Aunty’

Actor Pooja Hegde has opened up about her memorable experience of working with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, revealing that the actor not only shared valuable career advice with her but also kept the atmosphere on set lively with his energetic personality.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Pooja Hegde recalls Ranveer Singh urging her to give her “best in ads”; reveals why she calls him ‘Pammi Aunty’

In an exclusive conversation with RJ Archana at the BH Style Icon Awards 2026, Pooja looked back on her time filming Cirkus, which released in 2022, and shared some of her favourite memories of working with Ranveer.

Ranveer's advice on advertisements

Pooja said one of the most valuable lessons she learnt from Ranveer was to never treat advertisements casually: "I think Ranveer told me one thing. He said, 'You should always do your best in ads.'"

Explaining the reasoning behind his advice, she recalled him saying: "Some people may not watch your films, but they will watch your advertisements."

Pooja agreed with his perspective and said it made complete sense, especially because audiences across different regions may first recognise actors through brand campaigns rather than films: "If you haven't seen my work in the South, you probably just see me doing a particular brand over here."

'We waited for him to finish the entire performance'

Apart from his professional advice, Pooja fondly remembered Ranveer's boundless energy on the Cirkus sets. Recalling one incident, she said the actor walked onto the set with music playing and spontaneously turned it into a full-fledged performance.

She recalled, "I just remember Ranveer playing music and walking in with music. He did a whole performance for the entire song for us." The crew, she said, happily watched him before resuming work: "We just waited till he finished the entire song and then we could continue shooting."

Why Pooja calls him 'Pammi Aunty'

Pooja also shared a humorous detail about their friendship, revealing the nickname she has for Ranveer. "I also call him Pammi Aunty, because he wants to know everything."

Also Read: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Pooja Hegde calls her Cannes debut “whirlwind” after losing all her luggage; says it was “an adventure” she never wants to repeat

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