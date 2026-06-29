The fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy is back! Sony MAX proudly presents the World Television Premiere of Mardaani 3 on July 18, at 8 PM bringing viewers the next chapter of India’s most celebrated female cop franchise headlined by Rani Mukerji. As the home of blockbuster entertainers and compelling storytelling, Sony MAX showcases a film that has redefined the action thriller genre and inspired millions with its bold storytelling, powerful performances and unforgettable protagonist.

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji calls Mardaani 3 “voice against crimes we often choose to ignore” ahead of World Television Premiere on Sony Max on July 18

After winning hearts across the country and emerging as one of the most talked-about thrillers of the year, Mardaani 3 now comes to its largest audience on television. Fearless, relentless and uncompromising, Shivani Shivaji Roy has become one of Indian Cinema’s most memorable and admired characters. Her courage, determination and unwavering pursuit of justice embody the kind of bold storytelling that Sony MAX has long championed. Through its "Deewana Bana De" philosophy, Sony MAX continues to bring audiences stories that spark excitement and celebrate larger than life characters. With its unparalleled reach across millions of households, Sony MAX continues to bring fans closer to stories, stars and characters they love, creating unforgettable viewing experiences across the country.

Starring Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, and directed by Abhiraj Minawala under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 marks the powerful return of Shivani Shivaji Roy. In this gripping new chapter Shivani investigates the mysterious case of missing girls, uncovering a dangerous network that spirals into a high stakes battle filled with shocking and dangerous twists. With Rani Mukerji’s commanding performance and a compelling ensemble, the film delivers an intense, emotionally charged edge of the seat experience.

Lead actor Rani Mukerji said, “Mardaani has always been more than just a film for me - it’s a voice against crimes we often choose to ignore. With Mardaani 3, the intensity of the story stayed with me long after the shoot. I believe its message is more urgent than ever. Bringing this film to Sony MAX makes it even more special, because the channel gives a story like this the scale and impact it truly deserves, sparking conversations that matter. I’m glad that through its premiere, the action, emotion and powerful message of the movie will now reach every home across the country."_

As Mardaani 3 premieres on Sony MAX, it’s more than just another thriller — it is television at its most powerful, bringing a story of courage, justice, and resilience straight into people’s homes. On 18th July at 8 PM, audiences will see Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy take on her toughest battle yet, in a premiere that feels impactful and unforgettable - the kind of cinematic moment only Sony MAX can create.

Also Read: Mardaani 3 becomes the No. 1 movie on Netflix India; all 3 films of the blockbuster franchise trend in the Top 10 films list

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.