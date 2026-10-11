The comedian is set to balance his live tour with television hosting, while also continuing his acting journey with projects including Angadia.

Munawar Faruqui is preparing for a busy weekend as he takes his new stand-up show, Beedi, to Dubai for its first live outing, while also returning as the host of the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga. The two projects will see the comedian connect with audiences across live performance and television.

EXCLUSIVE: Munawar Faruqui to launch new stand-up show Beedi in Dubai as Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 returns

Although Faruqui has performed in Dubai before, the upcoming show marks the first time he will present Beedi to a live audience in the city. The performance will begin the next leg of the show's journey, with the comedian returning to a familiar venue for a new set. At the same time, Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 will bring him back to the small screen, where he will interact with celebrity couples and respond to the conversations and situations that unfold on the show.

Speaking about juggling the two commitments, Faruqui said, “It’s a pretty exciting weekend for me. I’ll be in Dubai with Beedi, and while I’ve performed there before, this is the first time I’m taking this new show to a live audience, so that makes it special. And then Pati Patni Aur Panga is coming back, so I get to be on the other side, meeting these couples and getting involved in all their fun and chaos. The formats are very different, but I enjoy both because, at the end of the day, it’s about connecting with people and making them laugh. So I guess this weekend, they can choose to watch me on stage or watch me on screen,” Faruqui says.

The two engagements reflect the different formats Faruqui has taken on in recent years. While stand-up comedy remains a key part of his work, he has also explored acting, hosting and reality television, allowing him to work across live shows and screen-based projects.

On the acting front, Faruqui recently made his debut with First Copy. He is also working on Angadia, a project featuring Mahesh Manjrekar. Alongside his acting assignments and television commitments, the comedian continues to perform across cities as part of his comedy world tour.

With Beedi beginning its live journey in Dubai and Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 returning to television, Faruqui is set to engage with audiences through two different formats over the same weekend.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Munawar Faruqui supports Qazi Touqeer amid health crisis, takes dig at contestants’ “PR”; says, “They are so insecure”

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