The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027.

Maniesh Paul to host IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi; says “I can’t wait to be back on that stage”

Maniesh Paul is set to return to the IIFA stage as host for the 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards. Known for his energetic hosting style and ability to connect with live audiences, Maniesh will once again take charge of the entertainment on one of the most anticipated nights celebrating Indian cinema.

Maniesh Paul to host IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi; says “I can’t wait to be back on that stage”

The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards is scheduled to take place on January 22 and 23, 2027, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. With the event bringing together leading names from the Indian film industry, Maniesh’s return as host adds to the anticipation around the upcoming celebration.

Reflecting on his association with the international awards platform and his return to the IIFA stage, Maniesh Paul said, "Hosting IIFA has been such a special part of my journey. I've had the privilege of being on this incredible stage multiple times, and every time IIFA comes around, that excitement and nervous energy is exactly the same. The live audience, the stars, the madness, the laughter, there's simply nothing quite like it.”

He went on to add, “To be returning as host for the 27th edition, and especially to be back at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, feels incredibly special. IIFA has given me some unforgettable memories over the years, and I feel genuinely grateful to be a part of its journey. I can't wait to be back on that stage, share the madness with my co-host, celebrate our incredible cinema and create some more unforgettable IIFA memories."

Maniesh Paul has been associated with IIFA as a host in the past, and his return continues his longstanding connection with the awards platform. His hosting is expected to bring a mix of live entertainment, humour and interaction to the two-day celebration.

The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place across January 22 and 23, 2027, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The event will bring the Indian film fraternity together in Abu Dhabi for another edition of the global celebration of Indian cinema.

Tickets for IIFA 2027 are already live. Those looking to attend the event can book their tickets through Etihadarena.ae and Platinumlist.net.

Also Read: Happy birthday Maniesh Paul: 5 best fashion looks from the actor’s Instagram

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