The actor opens up about playing a lawyer who challenges a powerful spiritual guru in the socio-legal thriller Hunkkaar: The Roar, streaming September 25 on JioHotstar.

EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub opens up on Hunkkaar: The Roar; says, “What stayed with me was the vulnerability of an underdog standing up to power”

For Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, the writing of Hunkkaar: The Roar offered a fresh lens on a sensitive subject, shifting focus from surface-level narratives of abuse to deeper questions of accountability and systemic power. The actor was particularly drawn to the show’s insistence that responsibility must rest with the perpetrator, while also interrogating the structures that enable such figures.

EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub opens up on Hunkkaar: The Roar; says, “What stayed with me was the vulnerability of an underdog standing up to power”

Zeeshan plays a dedicated lawyer who finds himself pitted against a formidable spiritual leader, a dynamic that added layers to his interest in the role. What set the character apart for him was the vulnerability underpinning the fight—a man with limitations who still dares to dream bigger than his stature and confront a mighty force.

“There is an underdog, but there is also vulnerability. There are quite a few stories that have an underdog, but the vulnerability within it. Someone who, despite being up against a very powerful force, dreams of something much bigger than their own stature and stands up to fight for it. I think that is something that made me excited,” Zeeshan said.

Set in a world shaped by power, faith and influence, Hunkkaar: The Roar follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda), who accuses renowned spiritual figure Sunil ‘Baapji’ Chakosi (Raghubir Yadav) of sexual assault. As the allegation triggers public scrutiny, the series traces the ripple effects across police investigations, courtroom battles and media trials.

ACP Jasleen Singh Soni (Fatima Sana Shaikh) leads the probe, supported by Zeeshan’s lawyer, while Ram Kapoor appears as the godman’s defence counsel, and Arjun Mathur plays a reporter dissecting the high-stakes narrative. Directed by Karan D. Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, the show is produced by Applause Entertainment and Birla Studios, in association with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Mangata Films.

Blending socio-legal crime thriller elements with courtroom drama, Hunkkaar: The Roar examines how law enforcement, judicial processes and media coverage intersect in cases involving influential figures. The series is scheduled to premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on microaggressions and patriarchy in Bollywood: “We have to fight it”

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