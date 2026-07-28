Actor Gaurav S Bajaj is set to be seen as Kartik in Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, the spin-off of Ektaa R Kapoor's iconic television franchise Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Starring alongside Tanisha Mehta, who essays the role of Vrinda Virani and Rohit Suchanti who plays the latter’s estranged husband Angad Virani, the actor recently spoke exclusively to Bollywood Hungama about his character and what it means to be associated with one of Indian television's most celebrated franchises.

EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav S Bajaj opens up on joining Kyunki franchise; says, “It has been an emotion for millions of viewers”

Sharing details about his role, Gaurav revealed that Kartik is a layered character whose emotional journey unfolds gradually as the story progresses. While refraining from divulging major plot points, he hinted that the character undergoes significant personal growth through his relationships with those around him. “My character. Mr. Patel has depth, conviction, and a lot of emotional sides to him. He will himself discover these later, especially when the girl comes into his life and he tries to explore it.”

He went on to speak about the shades of his role that audiences will get to witness as he continued, “It’s layered. It evolves with the story, depending on how the story progresses. it is quite different from my previous roles. Because if I talk about the emotional arc, this guy will be portraying someone who wants to win hearts — how he makes every family member come together. However, there are a few things I would want the makers to explore and audiences will find out as they watch the story unfold further”.

“There are subtle shades too — like how he meets kids and becomes a fatherly figure without actually being a father. So, that’s also a part of it. And I think that makes the character very relatable to me when the briefing was done. And as an actor, you definitely look for such roles, because when you get to explore a character with different artists, I mean, if I’m performing with Vrinda, I am a different person. If I’m performing with my office colleague at my conference hall, I am a totally different person. And on the flip side, I am a different person when I am with kids in the same scene. If you see, that’s quite a good thing, I feel,” he added.

The actor also reflected on the significance of becoming a part of the Kyunki franchise, acknowledging the show's enduring legacy and the emotional connection it continues to share with audiences even decades after its original run. “The show is considered iconic and has a cult following. I absolutely 100% agree with it. And that's one of the reasons I am a part of it. It is truly an honour. Kyunki is just not another television show or something like that,” he added.

“It has been an emotion for millions of viewers, which has practically changed the landscape of Indian television and become a part of everyone's daily lives, bringing back those people who had seen the show earlier, even 20 years back. So, just imagine, I feel, woh jo bahu thi, woh saas ban gayi hogi. So, kyuki "Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" is such an apt phrase when I, in fact, get a few DMs like that. And in fact, I’m talking about things at my house. Kyunki jo, matlab, yeh wali bhi kahani, bahu bhi saas ban gayi hai, aur kyunki "Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." It has been a statement, and the name itself is enough,” Gaurav concluded.

Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain expands the world of the long-running television phenomenon while introducing a new generation of characters and relationships. With Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, and Gaurav S Bajaj, leading the narrative, the spin-off aims to blend fresh storylines with the emotional legacy associated with the Kyunki brand.

As audiences continue to embrace the new chapter of the franchise, Gaurav's portrayal of Kartik promises a character driven by emotional depth, evolving relationships, and a desire to bring people together, making him one of the key faces of the show's next generation.

Also Read: Suvarna Jha returns as Tripti Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after 18 years; says, “I’m excited to see what Tripti gets up to this time around”

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