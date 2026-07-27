The actress opens up about reprising one of Indian television’s most memorable characters and reuniting with Tulsi in the latest chapter of the iconic family drama.

Suvarna Jha returns as Tripti Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after 18 years; says, “I’m excited to see what Tripti gets up to this time around”

One of Indian television's most memorable characters has made a comeback. Suvarna Jha has returned to reprise the role of Tripti Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, marking her return to the character after 18 years. Tripti's re-entry into the Virani household comes at a crucial point in the story, with the family preparing to celebrate two weddings. Her arrival is expected to alter the course of events while also bringing back one of the show's most iconic rivalries—Tripti and Tulsi.

Suvarna Jha returns as Tripti Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after 18 years; says, “I’m excited to see what Tripti gets up to this time around”

Speaking about stepping back into the role after nearly two decades, Suvarna Jha admitted that returning to the character has been both emotional and challenging. "It’s been 18 years since I last played Tripti, so my return feels surreal. I’ve come back to this with a lot of trepidation and excitement, knowing that the audience remembers who I was, rather than knowing who I am now. She was such a memorable character and I know people have strong memories of her from the original show. I hope that the fans will embrace an older, more nuanced version of Tripti,” she said.

“Coming back to the sets was wonderful, as was meeting all my old friends and colleagues with whom I had spent so much time. I’m excited to see what Tripti gets up to this time around in this new avatar, and what she will do when she comes face to face with Tulsi,” she added.

Tripti Virani was among the standout characters from the original run of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, with her complex personality and dramatic confrontations leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Her return is expected to introduce fresh twists to the ongoing narrative while revisiting unresolved equations within the Virani family.

The latest storyline also marks the much-awaited reunion between Tripti and Tulsi, a dynamic that was one of the defining aspects of the original series. Their face-off is expected to play a significant role in the episodes ahead as old rivalries resurface in a new chapter.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi airs daily at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Also Read: 26 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Ektaa R Kapoor recalls why reviving the iconic show was ‘damn scary’

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