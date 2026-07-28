After making her acting debut in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk, actress and content creator Ahilya expanded her journey across industries with her Telugu debut, Sing Geetham that released on June 12. Directed by veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and produced by Nag Ashwin, the film marks another milestone in her growing career.

Sing Geetham actress Ahilya opens up about learning from Shoojit Sircar and Singeetham Srinivasa Rao

Having debuted opposite Abhishek Bachchan in I Want To Talk, Ahilya said that working with two accomplished filmmakers early in her career has shaped her understanding of cinema and storytelling. Reflecting on the experience, she shared, “I think the biggest thing I learned from working with these two legendary directors is that the story is the most important. You have to tell stories that matter. And I think I also learned that it’s the joy of filmmaking is the reason for why we’re here doing films at all. And I think both directors really gave me that feeling that there was a passion and a drive and a curiosity towards this craft and films that was extremely inspiring to me.”

The actress also looked back at her first professional acting project, describing it as a memorable learning experience alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar. She went on to share, “It was really quite surreal because it was my first acting professional project. So immediately you’re put in front of someone who has been on the TV screen since you were a kid and you’ve grown up watching his films. So there was definitely a crazy sort of moment for me where I was like, this is real and this is actually happening. And apart from that, also, it was so wonderful because I felt so very guided and trusted throughout the process by both Shoojit Da and A.B. Sir. I feel like they were both so supportive and encouraging towards me as a first time actor. And I’m so grateful for that experience.”

Speaking about her decision to take up Sing Geetham, Ahilya revealed that the opportunity to collaborate with Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and producer Nag Ashwin played a key role in her decision. “The thing that drew me into this project was 100% the director, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is a legend of this craft of filmmaking pan India. And he’s made some of the most sort of generation-defining films like Aditya 369 and Pushpaka Vimana, all films that took risks and were trying something new. So that was very exciting for me. Plus produced by Nag Ashwin Sir, who is also sort of an incredible force of cinema. And he’s done such insane world building. So the joining of these two creatives and being part of that project felt like a no-brainer. I didn’t even have to think about it. I was like, of course, yes,” she added.

The actress admitted that adapting to a new language and cultural environment proved to be the most demanding aspect of the project. “The most challenging part, of course, was the language because I’m immersing myself in a new culture. I am learning about customs. I’m learning about intonation, how to speak in a specific way. It was everything all at once. So I think that was the most challenging thing. But being able to have said, okay, I did, it felt so rewarding,” she continued.

Apart from acting, Ahilya continues to pursue multiple creative interests as a content creator, voice-over artist, and self-taught musician. Looking ahead, she hopes to continue experimenting with a wide range of stories and collaborations. “I always have wanted to be a jack of all trades. I like doing many different things. I get bored if I do just one thing. Into the future, I think I just want to experiment with all the different types of genres that there are. And people are writing incredible stories and such interesting new concepts. I want to be able to work with young, fresh filmmakers as well as sort of veterans. I want to have a large body of work that represents the sort of thirst I have for different things. So I would say that that’s kind of my goal looking forward to the future. And it’s very exciting to see where film is going. I’m truly excited,” she concluded.

With Sing Geetham, Ahilya adds another chapter to her acting career, while continuing to explore opportunities across languages and genres as she builds a diverse body of work.

Also Read: Shoojit Sircar on 1 year of I Want To Talk, “I really hope it inspires some cancer survivors”

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