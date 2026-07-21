The Haiwaan co-stars were spotted together after attending the India vs England Test match at Lord’s, with a candid moment involving Taimur stealing the spotlight.

Akshay Kumar trips while walking with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in London; leaves fans wondering if it was a prank: WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are all set to reunite on the big screen with Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, and fans are already looking forward to seeing the beloved Main Khiladi Tu Anari duo share screen space once again. Ahead of the film’s release later this year, the two actors were recently spotted spending some quality time together in London, where a candid moment involving Saif’s son Taimur Ali Khan has now gone viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar trips while walking with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in London; leaves fans wondering if it was a prank: WATCH

Saif Ali Khan, who frequently visits London with his family, was in the city with his nine-year-old son Taimur to watch the India vs England Test match at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Joining the father-son duo was Akshay Kumar, making for a delightful reunion that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

For the outing, Akshay kept it casual in joggers, a printed white shirt, and sneakers, opting for a relaxed look that contrasted with Saif Ali Khan’s more polished appearance. Several videos and pictures from their stroll through the streets of London have surfaced on social media, but one particular clip has become the talking point among fans.

The video shows Saif, Taimur, Akshay, and their security entourage walking together when Akshay suddenly appears to trip while walking down the street. The unexpected moment leaves both Saif and Taimur laughing instantly, and Akshay soon joins in with a smile himself. The clip has sparked speculation online, with many wondering whether the actor deliberately pretended to trip to make Taimur laugh or whether it was simply an accidental yet amusing moment.

akshay kumar is looking like an Italian lothario with that white beard pic.twitter.com/HrBgQL829Q — . (@diljaaneyaa) July 20, 2026



On the professional front, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The recently unveiled first-look poster has generated considerable buzz among Bollywood fans.

The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, starring Mohanlal. Priyadarshan has previously revealed that adapting the acclaimed film into Hindi had been a long-cherished ambition ever since the original was released.

Touted to be a neo-noir crime thriller, Haiwaan will feature Saif Ali Khan as a visually impaired man, while Akshay Kumar plays a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit theatres on September 11, marking one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan makes an attention grabbing appearance at Lord’s Stadium; heritage-inspired Winchester College tie becomes the highlight of his look

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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