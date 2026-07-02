Composer-singer The Rish caught the attention of listeners with his soulful track ‘Barbaad’ from the 2025 sleeper blockbuster, Saiyaara. In June this year, he released the single ‘Apna Chehra Dikha’, which has also become a talking point not just for its melodious feel but also because The Rish has sung the track with the legendary singer, Alka Yagnik. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, The Rish spoke about his experience of working on Saiyaara.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Barbaad’ composer The Rish reveals that he told Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara screening, “I have found the Shah Rukh Khan of this generation!”

In an Instagram post uploaded a day before Saiyaara’s release, on July 17, The Rish can be seen posing with director, Mohit Suri. The caption mentions that “I shelved a lot of songs I’d made from the heart. One of them was ‘Barbaad’”.

When asked the reason behind it, The Rish explained, “There are many songs I had made and I wasn’t sure whether they would be appreciated. This is the story of a lot of artists. Many of them have such great music lying in their bank, mobile phones or studio setups. But very few get the opportunity to properly release it to the world. Most of the artists I meet, I am sure, have a super-hit song hidden somewhere in their computer. They themselves are not aware that it has the potential to become a hit. That’s why I am very thankful to God for making me meet the right people, Mohit sir being one of them. Unhone aise ladke pe chance liya jiska koi gaana itna popular nahin hua tha. ‘Barbaad’ has amassed hundreds of millions of views. But the views of all my earlier songs were not even 5 million collectively! So, it takes a lot to trust and believe in somebody who doesn’t have a history of hits.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rish (@the.rish)

How did he meet Mohit Suri? The Rish replied, “Yash bhai, the then music supervisor of Mohit sir and who currently works with T-Series, actually got us in the same room. Initially, the song was very tough for anybody to understand because it was in my voice (laughs). My singing style is quite pop. And this was 5 years ago. Mohit sir told me, ‘Vibe toh bahut acchi hai. Lekin mujhe lyrics samaj mein nahin aa raha’! He asked me to remove the music so that he could hear the words. That’s when he understood the song and locked it for Saiyaara.”

In the July 17 post, The Rish made a prediction that Saiyaara would be the ‘turning point of new-age cinema’. His words proved true as Saiyaara did become a rage. The Rish remarked, “I was very sure about the film’s potential. I remember telling Mohit sir on the day of the private screening that ‘Film mein kuch toh (magic) ho gaya hai’! He confessed, ‘I don’t know. I have seen the film 1000 times. So, you guys only will tell me what is happening’.”

He also revealed his conversation with Saiyaara’s leading actor, Ahaan Panday, “I walked upto Ahaan and told him, ‘I have found the Shah Rukh Khan of this generation’! Gen Z’s have not had anybody like that, jisko hum bol sake ki isme Shah Rukh Khan waali baat hai. So, I told him, ‘This generation’s Shah Rukh Khan has been born’. And it’s crazy how exactly that happened.”

Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday and actress Aneet Padda have now joined hands for one more film, which would also be produced by Yash Raj Films. When asked if The Rish will be a part of it, he answered, “I don’t know if the film has been officially announced. But if it happens and I get to be a part of it, it’ll be beautiful.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: An Alka Yagnik song recorded 8 years ago is now winning hearts; The Rish explains reason behind the long wait: “After Saiyaara’s ‘Barbaad’, things opened up. Had I released ‘Apna Chehra Dikha’ earlier, log utna seriously nahin lete”

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