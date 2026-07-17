EXCLUSIVE: Anshula Kapoor’s wedding photographer Himanshu Patel reveals Arjun Kapoor’s unseen side: “The internet has its own version of him, but I saw something completely different… made us feel like family within minutes; I started calling him ‘Bhaiya'”

The wedding celebrations of Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar became the talk of the town, thanks to the beautiful pictures that flooded the internet. The man responsible for capturing these memorable moments was Himanshu Patel, founder of Epic Stories. In the first part of his exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, he spoke in detail about documenting the much-talked-about wedding. In the second part, he opened on how Anshula’s brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, touched his heart the most.

EXCLUSIVE: Anshula Kapoor’s wedding photographer Himanshu Patel reveals Arjun Kapoor’s unseen side: “The internet has its own version of him, but I saw something completely different… made us feel like family within minutes; I started calling him ‘Bhaiya'”

When asked whether any feedback from a celebrity had particularly touched his heart, Himanshu Patel said, “It's not really feedback in the traditional sense; it's more a person who touched my heart, and that's Arjun Kapoor. The internet has its own version of him, but spending those days shooting the festivities with the family showed me something completely different. He wasn't there as a celebrity in that room; he was simply a brother. The kind of person who looks out for everyone around him, who makes you feel like family within minutes of meeting him.”

He added, “It got to a point where I started calling him ‘Bhaiya’, and it wasn't just me. My entire team felt the same warmth from him. That's the part I'll always carry from this wedding, getting to see that side of him that most people never do.”

He also stated, “Stepping into someone's private world and discovering they're even better than the image you had of them – that's a rare gift in this line of work.”

In the earlier part, Himanshu Patel said that working with Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, who are also producers, was a pleasurable experience, “There's a mutual respect that comes from both sides understanding what it takes to create something. When you're working with people who've spent their lives building narratives, they instinctively understand pacing, moments, why you'd wait for something instead of forcing it. It made conversations easier, not harder. There wasn't a sense of instruction as much as trust; they let us do our job the way we know how to.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Himanshu Patel, the man behind Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar’s viral wedding pictures, speaks out; reveals how Anil, Boney, Arjun and the Kapoor family gave him complete creative freedom: “They understand what it takes to build narratives”

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