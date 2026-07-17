The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the Southern Hemisphere’s largest celebration of Indian cinema, has announced the Australian premiere of the Tamil-language film Members Of The Problematic Family as the opening night film of its 2026 edition.

Members Of The Problematic Family to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026

The film follows its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year. Director R Gowtham and lead actor Karuththadayan will attend the opening night celebrations and the film’s Australian premiere.

The festival will run from August 13 to August 23 in Melbourne, with the opening night screening set for August 14. Members Of The Problematic Family is also nominated in the IFFM Awards jury competition section for Best Indie Film and Best Director.

Members Of The Problematic Family unfolds in the aftermath of the mysterious death of Prabha, a troubled young man whose passing sends shockwaves through his extended family and community.

As his mother, uncle, cousins and relatives gather over the course of a sixteen-day funeral ritual, buried emotions, simmering conflicts and complex relationships gradually surface. Through a rich ensemble of characters, the film explores the unpredictable nature of grief, family dynamics and human behaviour, painting a portrait of love, loss and the threads that bind communities together.

IFFM has long championed cinema that reflects the richness of India’s many languages, cultures and storytelling traditions, bringing regional voices to global audiences. The selection of Members Of The Problematic Family as this year’s opening night film reflects the festival’s continued focus on showcasing the diversity of Indian cinema.

Director R Gowtham said, “Members Of The Problematic Family is a deeply personal story that examines grief, family and the complexities that exist within every community. It is an honour for the film to open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne following its premiere at Berlinale. IFFM has become one of the most important platforms for Indian cinema internationally, and I am excited to share our film with Australian audiences alongside our wonderful cast.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “IFFM has always celebrated the extraordinary diversity of Indian cinema by bringing together stories from every corner of the country and every language. Members Of The Problematic Family is an exceptional debut that is both deeply rooted in Tamil culture and profoundly universal in its exploration of grief, relationships and the human condition. We are thrilled to present its Australian premiere as our opening night film and to welcome director Ramalingam Gowtham and lead actor Karuththadayan to Melbourne.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 will present a programme of acclaimed films, conversations and cultural events, celebrating the best of Indian cinema from across languages, regions and traditions.

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