Filmmaker Anuparna Roy, who scripted history at the Venice Film Festival by winning the Orizzonti Award (Best Director) for Songs Of Forgotten Trees, is turning her milestone into motion. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the filmmaker will be lending support to the Hindi version of the acclaimed Tamil feature Bad Girl, presented by Vetri Maaran and Anurag Kashyap.

Backed by Vetri Maaran's Grass Root Film Company, the coming-of-age drama is directed by Varsha Bharath and features a career-defining performance by actor Anjali Sivaraman as Ramya, a teenage girl navigating love and lust in Chennai.

After opening in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, the makers of Bad Girl are locking a Hindi release date and have roped in Anuparna Roy for a launch event in Mumbai where Anurag Kashyap will also be in attendance.

A source told us, “Anuparna saw the film and was bowled over by what Varsha and the team pulled off. The film tells a story of a female coming of age with a distinct visual grammar and uniquely fierce Indian storytelling. The makers plan to host an event where the powerhouse female talent of the film, along with Anuparna, will be under one roof. It's a glorious union of some of the sharpest, bravest female voices of the industry.”

Also starring Shanthipriya and with music composed by Amit Trivedi, Bad Girl debuted with unprecedented acclaim at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam, winning the prestigious NETPAC award.

The Hindi version is expected to broaden the film’s reach, bringing Ramya’s story to a new audience. With Anuparna Roy’s endorsement and Anurag Kashyap’s support, the Mumbai launch is shaping up to be a significant cultural moment. The team is hopeful that the film’s themes of identity and desire will resonate strongly and meaningfully with viewers across India and beyond.

