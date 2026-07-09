Adnan Sami treated fans to a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback video from one of his birthday celebrations, offering a glimpse into an intimate evening that brought together some of India's most celebrated musical voices under one roof.

Adnan Sami shares throwback video from a memorable musical night with Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik; watch

The video, shared on Instagram, captures a warm and relaxed gathering at Adnan's home, where music took centre stage. The celebration featured renowned singers and musicians including Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Sulaiman Merchant, and several others. Instead of a formal concert, the evening unfolded like an impromptu musical jam session, with the artists singing, laughing and enjoying each other's company in a homely setting.

Throughout the clip, the singers can be seen taking turns performing while those around them cheer, smile and soak in the performances. The atmosphere reflects the camaraderie shared by some of the industry's most loved voices, making the throwback a special watch for music lovers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

Sharing the video, Adnan kept the caption simple yet heartfelt, writing, "My favourite kind of evenings at home…" The post struck a chord with fans, who appreciated the rare glimpse into a memorable gathering that celebrated friendship and music away from the spotlight.

The nostalgic clip highlights a time when some of the biggest names in Indian music came together not for a stage performance, but to enjoy an evening filled with melodies and shared memories. Framed by laughter, conversations and spontaneous singing, the video serves as a reminder of the enduring bond between artists who have shaped the soundtrack of generations.

By revisiting the cherished moment, Adnan Sami has once again given fans a behind-the-scenes look at a musical evening that continues to resonate years later, proving that some of the most unforgettable performances happen in the comfort of home among friends.

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