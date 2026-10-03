Director Abhishek Pathak has spoken about the responsibility of bringing the Drishyam franchise to its conclusion and ensuring that the third instalment offers a meaningful end to the story. According to Pathak, Drishyam 3 could not simply continue the franchise as another sequel. It had to take its characters forward and bring their journey to a fitting conclusion.

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Pathak on Drishyam 3’s connection to the first two films and its new identity: “It has to end on a very good note”

In an exclusive quote given to Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek said, “The biggest responsibility with this film was that it is called The Conclusion. You cannot just make another film and say this is Part 3. It has to actually take the characters somewhere and give the audience a feeling that this journey has reached its final point. It has to be a high! It took us a lot of time to write it because it is not an easy film. It is a very complex and complicated story and we wanted to make sure that the conclusion felt earned. Even when people were asking why not Part 4, for me Drishyam cannot go into 4 just for the sake of going into 4. It has to end on a very good note, and I feel this is a very good note.”

Pathak also explained that while working on the concluding chapter, the team remained mindful of the details and elements associated with the Drishyam universe. The filmmaker wanted the third film to retain the essence of the first two instalments while also establishing its own identity.

“I was very conscious that this is Drishyam and people have a certain expectation from this world. So we have kept that detailing. When we were writing, we went back to the first two films and looked at the details and brought those elements into this film because I wanted people to feel that nostalgia and feel that all the parts are connected. But at the same time, I did not want to have the tag of a remake this time. Somewhere I felt that when you make something which is already there, people can overlook the craft that has gone into the Hindi version. I really wanted to write it my own way, take the story ahead in the way I wanted and make my own version of the last part. So the world and the DNA are very much Drishyam, but the story and the way we have taken it forward is ours,” he added.

Pathak’s comments highlight the approach behind Drishyam 3, with the director focusing on continuity with the earlier films while shaping the final chapter according to his own creative vision

Also Read : Drishyam The Conclusion: Shivaleeka Oberoi drops appreciation post for husband Abhishek Pathak; says, “When it comes to family, my husband doesn’t play around”

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