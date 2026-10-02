The actress dropped BTS glimpses as she recalled the director’s journey ahead of the release of the Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran starrer.

Drishyam The Conclusion: Shivaleeka Oberoi drops appreciation post for husband Abhishek Pathak; says, “When it comes to family, my husband doesn’t play around”

Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi took to social media on Thursday, October 1, to cheer for her husband and filmmaker Abhishek Pathak as his much-awaited directorial Drishyam The Conclusion arrived in cinemas on October 2. A day before the film’s release, Shivaleeka shared a heartfelt note along with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the making of the third instalment of the popular thriller franchise.

Drishyam The Conclusion: Shivaleeka Oberoi drops appreciation post for husband Abhishek Pathak; says, “When it comes to family, my husband doesn’t play around”

Sharing photos featuring the iconic Salgaonkar house as well as other sets from Drishyam The Conclusion, Shivaleeka reflected on witnessing the filmmaker’s journey up close. Her post offered a personal glimpse into the hard work and preparation that went into bringing the latest chapter of the story to the big screen. “I’ve seen the dream, the hard work, the sleepless nights and the heart behind it all. Tomorrow, the world gets to see what I’ve been lucky enough to witness,” she wrote.

Shivaleeka also drew attention to the central theme that has remained at the heart of the Drishyam franchise — family. Sharing her confidence in Abhishek Pathak’s approach to the story, she added, “And if you’ve watched Drishyam, you already know..when it comes to family, my husband doesn’t play around.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak (@shivaleekaoberoi)



Drishyam The Conclusion brings the long-running story of Vijay Salgaonkar to its latest chapter. Played by Ajay Devgn, Vijay is a middle-class businessman from Goa who has remained at the centre of the police investigation following the disappearance of IG Meera Deshmukh’s son.

The third instalment comes after the success of Drishyam and Drishyam 2 and is expected to bring the story to its conclusion. While the Malayalam version of the franchise also released its third chapter earlier this year, the Hindi Drishyam The Conclusion is expected to chart a different narrative from its Malayalam counterpart.

The film brings back several key members of the cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor. The upcoming instalment also expands the ensemble with actors including Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.

With Drishyam The Conclusion now in theatres, Shivaleeka’s BTS post gives audiences a glimpse of the world that Abhishek Pathak and his team created before the film’s release.

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion mania EXPLODES! Theatres add post-midnight shows BEFORE release; exhibitors asked to match Spider-Man, Dhurandhar The Revenge pricing

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