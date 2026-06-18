Excel Entertainment celebrates 22 years of Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya: “Every setback only brought him closer to his lakshya”

Excel Entertainment, the production house founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has marked the 22nd anniversary of Lakshya by sharing a clip from the film on social media.

Excel Entertainment celebrates 22 years of Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya: “Every setback only brought him closer to his lakshya”

Directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Om Puri, and Sushant Singh, Lakshya was released in 2004 and follows the journey of a directionless young man who transforms into a courageous army officer during the Kargil War, while his journalist girlfriend reports from the frontlines.

Accompanying the post, Excel Entertainment wrote: “Every setback only brought him closer to his Lakshya. #22YearsOfLakshya. Lakshya. @hrithikroshan @realpz @amitabhbachchan @boman_irani @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid @jaduakhtar @shankarehsaanloy @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @thesubaya @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr #NakulKamte @sonymusicindia #AmrishPuri #OmPuri #ChristopherPopp.”

Beyond its military backdrop, Lakshya has endured as a story of self-discovery and personal transformation, resonating with generations of viewers who connected with Karan Shergill's journey from an aimless young man to a determined army officer. Although the film received a modest response at the box office upon its release in 2004, it gradually found a devoted audience through television reruns and streaming platforms, eventually earning cult status.

Hrithik Roshan's nuanced performance remains one of the most celebrated aspects of the film, with many fans and critics considering it among the finest of his career. Director Farhan Akhtar's restrained storytelling, combined with Javed Akhtar's screenplay and lyrics, helped shape Lakshya into a coming-of-age drama that extends beyond the conventions of a war film.

The film’s soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, remains widely appreciated more than two decades after its release, with songs such as ‘Main Aisa Kyon Hoon’ and ‘Kitni Baatein’ continuing to enjoy lasting popularity.

Lakshya was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Jailer 2 cameo? Here’s what we know!

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