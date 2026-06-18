Craig Macrae, the action director on Yash Raj Films' Alpha, has spoken about the physical and skill-based preparation that lead actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari undertook for the film's action sequences.

Alpha action director Craig Macrae is all praise for Alia Bhatt in Alpha: “Her work ethic is absolutely incredible”

Macrae, who has previously worked with actors, including Charlize Theron and Milla Jovovich, said Bhatt’s commitment stood out in particular.

“What sets Alia Bhatt apart from those other female stars is that I think her work ethic is absolutely incredible. She’s really put in a lot of time and a lot of effort into preparing for Alpha. She was really dedicated to the movie and I think that’s going to be the thing that really makes a huge difference in her on-screen presence,” Macrae said.

He added that Bhatt’s preparation extended beyond the action requirements of the role. “Not only just for the action preparation, she obviously did a lot of work for the preparation as the character as well. She’s one of those people that you can really feel is willing to put in the amount of work that is required and then some, to go above and beyond what’s needed for the film,” he said.

Macrae also spoke about the combined effort of both lead actors. “Alia and Sharvari were absolutely incredible for this movie. The preparation that they put into it, the work that they put into preparing for this movie physically and with their skills training and stunt training was absolutely incredible. It’s very rare to find people who are willing to put in the amount of time and effort that Alia and Sharvari put into this movie,” he said.

“That really made our lives a lot easier as action designers and stunt team because we had actors that were so well equipped and really well prepared for the action that we were designing in the film. It gave us a lot more ability to be able to design everything and anything that we wanted to in the movie knowing that the actors were going to be able to execute the action,” Macrae said.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3, 2026.

Also Read: Vikram Bhatt DEFENDS Alia Bhatt over Alpha criticism, calls out paid trolling: “It takes Rs 1 lakh to make a thousand comments”

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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