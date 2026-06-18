EXCLUSIVE: Raakh actor Akash Makhija’s wife gets deeply affected by his villainous act: “She asked me if I could sleep on the sofa”

Actor Akash Makhija’s performance in Prime Video’s web series Raakh appears to have left a strong impact not just on viewers, but also on his own family. The actor recently revealed that his wife was so disturbed by his portrayal of a villain in the series that she struggled to separate him from the character after watching the show.

EXCLUSIVE: Raakh actor Akash Makhija’s wife gets deeply affected by his villainous act: “She asked me if I could sleep on the sofa”

Speaking exclusively about her reaction, Akash said that his wife was deeply affected by the intensity of his character, especially following the events of the final episode.

“When she watched the episodes, she just looked at me and started crying. She told me she couldn’t separate me from the character. It felt so horrifying to her that even looking into my eyes made her feel scared. She was genuinely shaken and even asked me if I could sleep on the sofa that night. It really affected her deeply, especially after the last episode. We did talk, but she was completely taken aback… It took her some time to process how haunting it all felt,” said Akash Makhija exclusively.

Raakh has been garnering attention for its dark themes, gripping storytelling, and intense performances. Although the incident may have come as a shock to the actor, it also reflects the success of his transformation on screen.

Raakh also stars Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir and Ramandeep Yadav. The web show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Ramandeep Yadav and Akash Makhija on humanising and understanding the minds behind the criminals in Prime Video’s Raakh: “I didn’t want to approach him as a villain”

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