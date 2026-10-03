‘Choozay’ is now available on major streaming platforms via Sony Music India. Udta Teer is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

Emiway Bantai is making his Bollywood soundtrack debut with ‘Choozay’, a song from the upcoming comedy film Udta Teer. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Emiway Bantai, the track is sung by Emiway and Jigar Saraiya. The song brings Emiway’s rap style into the film’s music and marks a new phase in his musical journey.

Emiway Bantai makes his bollywood soundtrack debut with ‘Choozay’ from Udta Teer; song out now

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and the ensemble cast of Udta Teer, ‘Choozay’ combines rap and melody. Emiway’s vocals and flow form a central part of the track, while Jigar Saraiya lends his voice to the song. The accompanying video features Ayushmann, Emiway and Jigar and reflects the playful tone of the track.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “‘‘Choozay’ has an infectious energy that hits you almost instantly. It’s one of those songs that brings together so many exciting creative forces, Emiway’s raw and distinctive rap style, Sachin–Jigar’s incredible musicality and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s brilliant writing. Everyone has brought something unique to the track, and that’s what makes it so much fun. I’m really excited for people to experience the song and the world we’ve created around it. I genuinely feel ‘Choozay’ is going to be one of those tracks that finds its way onto every playlist and stays there.”

Music composers Sachin-Jigar said, “Some sounds just have an energy that you keep wanting to return to, and this is one of them for us. We’ve always enjoyed creating music in this space, and our work with Amitabh Bhattacharya has resulted in some memorable collaborations over the years. ‘Choozay’ gave us the chance to revisit that world while bringing something fresh to it. Emiway coming on board was a fantastic fit, his rap style, attitude and unmistakable flow bring a whole new dimension to the composition. The combination has made the track incredibly exciting, and we’re genuinely looking forward to seeing how audiences react to it.”

Emiway Bantai said, “ I’ve been offered several Bollywood projects before, but none felt like the right fit. Finally, with Udta Teer, it clicked for me, it felt fun and exciting to begin with. Stepping into Bollywood with ‘Choozay’ is a really special moment for me. I’ve come a long way with independent music, and being able to bring my sound into the world of cinema feels like a new chapter. Working with Sachin–Jigar, Amitabh sir, and Ayushmann Khurrana has been an incredible experience because everyone brought their own energy and perspective to the song. I’ve always wanted to explore new spaces without losing what makes my music mine, and ‘Choozay’ feels like the perfect beginning to that journey.”

Udta Teer is presented by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, alongside Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Suhail Nayyar, Rahul Bose, Mukul Dev, Ram Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar. It is written and directed by Akash Kaushik.

Also Read : Emiway Bantai joins Sachin-Jigar for a new track in Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

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