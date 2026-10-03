'KHWAB' is out now and available to listen to across music platforms.

Nyrraa M Banerji explores music with her second singing venture ‘KHWAB’: “Music has always been a very special form of expression for me”

Actress and performer Nyrraa M Banerji is continuing her musical journey with the release of ‘KHWAB’, her second song as a singer. The track is part of singer and composer Shariq Shez’s latest EP and marks another step in Nyrraa’s exploration of music alongside her acting career.

Nyrraa M Banerji explores music with her second singing venture ‘KHWAB’: “Music has always been a very special form of expression for me”

Talking about the release, Nyrraa said, “Music has always been a very special form of expression for me, and with every song, I’m discovering a new side of myself as an artist. ‘KHWAB’ is particularly close to my heart because it allowed me to step beyond acting and connect with emotions through my voice. I’m grateful to Shariq Shez and the entire team for giving me the opportunity to be part of this beautiful musical journey, and I hope listeners feel the same emotions that we poured into the song.”

With “‘KHWAB’, Nyrraa continues to explore creative opportunities beyond acting. Her second singing venture reflects her interest in music and her decision to experiment with another form of artistic expression.

The song features Nyrraa M Banerji and Shariq Shez as vocalists, with Shariq Shez also composing the music. The track has been written by Rohit Gokul Purohit and produced by Creative Corona, while Loudbee Music serves as the label.

‘KHWAB’ brings together soulful vocals and emotional storytelling. For Nyrraa, the song is another opportunity to develop her identity as a singer while exploring a different creative space.

With her second song now released, Nyrraa M Banerji continues to balance her work as an actress and performer with her growing interest in music.

Also Read : “I said no to Naagin 7”: Nyrraa Banerji refuses negative roles, eyes reality show hosting

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