Elli AvrRam shares glimpse from the sets of Chumbak: “See you soon in chumbak colony”

Elli AvrRam has shared a glimpse of her association with Netflix’s Chumbak, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the series. The actor took to social media to post pictures from the sets, including a photograph in which she is seen posing behind a clapperboard featuring the title of the show. Another picture shows a vanity van with her name displayed on it.

Elli AvrRam shares glimpse from the sets of Chumbak: “See you soon in chumbak colony”

Sharing the images, Elli captioned the post, “See you soon in chumbak colony. @netflix_in @jd_majethia @aatishkapadia @hatsoffproduction #chumbak #staytuned”

Through her post, Elli tagged Netflix India, showrunner Jamnadas Majethia, writer-director Aatish Kapadia and Hats Off Productions. Her update offers a glimpse into the making of the series and her connection with the fictional neighbourhood of Chumbak Colony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

Chumbak premiered on Netflix on September 10, 2026. Created by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia, the series is set in a contemporary urban neighbourhood and follows five families whose lives are closely intertwined. The show features an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Delnaaz Irani, Anant V. Joshi and Amyra Dastur.

While the series has already premiered and its shoot has been completed, Elli’s latest social media post gives viewers a look at the project through her behind-the-scenes pictures. The actor has not revealed details about her character or the context of the scenes associated with the shoot.

Elli was also seen attending the screening of Chumbak in Mumbai on September 9, a day before the series premiered on Netflix. Her presence at the screening, followed by the latest glimpse from the sets, offers another connection to the series.

With her caption, “See you soon in chumbak colony,” Elli has shared a glimpse of the world created for the series while keeping further details about her involvement under wraps. Chumbak is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Also Read : After Priyanka Chopra’s New York screening, Elli AvrRam attends London premiere of The Cycle Of Love; says, “The world needs more of this”

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