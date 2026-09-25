Fatima Sana Shaikh has spoken about the realities actors face while choosing projects, noting that financial responsibilities and limited opportunities can sometimes make it difficult for performers to wait for roles they genuinely want to do. The actor said that while artists may aspire to experiment with different characters, practical considerations often influence their decisions.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on why actors sometimes compromise on roles: “You need the money”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Fatima said, “Hum log koi ameer ghar se to hain nahi (We are not from rich families).” She explained that actors may have to make compromises and select the best opportunity available to them at a particular point in their careers.

“There are times when you have to compromise, and you choose what is best from whatever little comes to you,” she said. Fatima also highlighted how an actor's options can change depending on the performance of their recent work.

“It is about timing, too. A show or a film works, and you get 10 others. If it doesn't work, your options get limited,” she said. “But you try to make the best of what you have.”

The actor further said that although performers often want to explore unconventional roles, they cannot always afford to wait for the ideal opportunity. “However much you romanticise and want to do different kinds of things, you are not putting in the money. You aren't the producer. You need the money,” she added.

Fatima also discussed the availability of substantial roles for female actors. According to her, women continue to receive fewer layered characters compared to men. “Ladkiyon ke liye ache roles bahut kam aate hain (Women get few good roles), the layered characters. The men get to explore their true potential as actors. They get the opportunities.”

She also pointed out that female characters are often placed into familiar stereotypes when they display morally complicated traits. “Unfortunately, when women are shown to be grey, you are a vixen or a chudail. We are still stuck in that vamp stereotype. I hope that it changes because you can have a wonderful woman character who is also confused. But we haven't even reached there. Hopefully, we'll get there soon,” Fatima said.

Fatima is currently seen in Hunkkaar: The Roar, which released on JioHotstar on September 25. The show revolves around a schoolgirl's allegation of sexual harassment against a self-proclaimed godman, with Fatima playing ACP Jasleen Singh. The series also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Raghubir Yadav, Aneet Padda, Ram Kapoor, Arjun Mathur and Zoya Hussain.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives Fatima Sana Shaikh-Aneet Padda’s Hunkkaar – The Roar trailer a shoutout

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