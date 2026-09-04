Bhuvan Bam has recalled an unusual incident from the early days of his career when a family outing in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar took an unexpected turn. The actor and content creator, who rose to popularity through his YouTube channel and segment BB Ki Vines, shared that he was once mistaken for a pickpocket by the police.

Bhuvan Bam recalls police mistaking him for a pickpocket in Delhi: “Uss time bohot lambe baal hote the”

Bhuvan spoke about the incident at the Global GenZ Summit 2026, recalling how a crowd gathered around him after he stepped out of a car during a family shopping trip. His mother was initially confused by the attention and wondered why so many people had surrounded them. However, the situation soon became more complicated when the police arrived and took Bhuvan away.

According to the actor, the police suspected him of being involved in a theft. He believes his appearance at the time, particularly his long hair and bandana, may have contributed to the misunderstanding. Recalling the encounter, Bhuvan said, “Waha police wale aaye, wo mujhe collar se pakad ke le gaye, wo bole, 'Tune jeb mari kisi ki?' Maine kaha, 'Maine jeb nahi maari.' Uss time bohot lambe baal hote the aur main bandana pehen ke ghumta tha (Police came and they dragged me by my collar. They asked, 'Did you pick someone's pocket?' I said, ‘I didn't do it.' Back then I used to keep long hair and wear a bandana as well),”

Bhuvan then tried to explain that he was a YouTuber and showed the police some of his videos to prove his identity. Meanwhile, people gathered outside continued calling out his name, adding to the confusion. The police eventually realised that Bhuvan had no connection to the alleged theft and allowed him to leave.

For Bhuvan, however, the incident became a memorable moment for a different reason. While returning home, he looked at his mother through the rearview mirror and noticed that she was smiling. He felt that her reaction reflected her realisation that his unconventional career was beginning to gain recognition, as strangers were now identifying him in public.

After establishing BB Ki Vines as a popular online brand, Bhuvan went on to explore acting and other creative projects. He will next be seen in the period drama series The Revolutionaries, which is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 11.

Also Read : The Revolutionaries: T-Series releases ‘Jai Durga’ devotional anthem ahead of Prime Video series premiere

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