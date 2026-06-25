Shraddha Kapoor has a reputation for being one of the most committed actors in the industry, and her Eetha co-star Anant Joshi has now offered a firsthand account of what working alongside her truly looks like. In an exclusive interview with Variety India, Joshi spoke warmly about the actress, describing her dedication, warmth, and the effortless ease she brings to a set.

Eetha co-star Anant Joshi lauds Shraddha Kapoor’s professionalism; says, “She is phenomenal”

A film that rests on Shraddha’s shoulders

“Eetha is a Shraddha Kapoor film through and through,” Joshi said. “There are other actors, like Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda and me, but we are a part of her character’s lifelong journey.”

“She is phenomenal. She is also a great person. It is so important to work with actors who consider filmmaking as a part of their job as well. She is one of them. She does not perform in isolation. She knows that her job is not only performing. However, it is quite amazing to see her perform.” He added.

In Eetha, Shraddha plays Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a physically and emotionally demanding role that required significant transformation. Joshi noted that the actress underwent major changes for the part and endured difficult shooting conditions without once registering a complaint. “She has faced uncomfortable situations and conditions while shooting, but I have never seen her complain,” he said.

On and off like a switch

What struck Joshi most was the contrast between Shraddha the performer and Shraddha the person. “I also noticed that she is an on-and-off actor. As soon as there is a ‘cut,’ she is a different person. She is back to being caring and warm,” he said.

He added that despite her enormous fan following, she carries no sense of entitlement on set, and made a conscious effort to put those around her at ease. “I was hesitant at first because I come from a different background, but she makes sure everyone around her is comfortable,” Joshi said.

As for his own role in the film, Joshi remained guarded, saying only that it is unlike anything he has done before.

A reunion with purpose

Eetha reunites director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan following the success of Chhaava. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, with music composed by Ajay-Atul.

Eetha is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festive period.

Also Read: Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor brings Maharashtra’s folk legacy alive in her boldest screen transformation yet

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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