Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra has addressed ongoing speculation surrounding the casting of his much-anticipated film Kamal Aur Meena. Since the project's announcement in 2024, audiences have been eager to learn who will portray legendary filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and iconic actress Meena Kumari in the biographical drama.

Siddharth P. Malhotra on Kiara Advani’s casting rumours for Meena Kumari biopic, “Till it’s not locked…”

Recent reports suggested that Kiara Advani was being considered for the role of Meena Kumari. However, Malhotra has clarified that no casting decision has been finalized yet. Speaking to Mid-Day, the director reacted to the reports and said, “Till it’s not locked, it’s not locked. It’s (how) the business is. It’s not only the actor; it’s the overall cost of the thing (that is a determinant).”

The filmmaker also shared an update on the progress of the film's script. He revealed that the team has access to Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari's handwritten love letters and personal diaries, which have played a crucial role in shaping the narrative. According to Malhotra, the film draws from nearly 2,000 letters and diary notes exchanged and maintained by the couple, offering an intimate look into their lives and relationship.

Providing a timeline for the project, he said, “We have finished the scripting and are working towards the casting. The project will hopefully roll by the year-end.”

Ever since Kamal Aur Meena was announced, there has been significant curiosity about the actors that will headline the film. While speculation continues, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers regarding the final cast.

Meanwhile, Malhotra is busy preparing for the release of Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10, 2026.

As for Kiara Advani, the actress currently has Toxic in her lineup. The film also features Yash, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in key roles. After facing multiple delays, Toxic is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026.

Also Read : 2 years of Maharaj EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth P. Malhotra says, “I still meet people who talk about the film, the characters and the conversations it sparked”

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