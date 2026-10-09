Panorama Studios may not be a name that immediately comes to mind when one thinks of Bollywood’s most successful production houses. However, the banner, run by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, has quietly achieved an incredible feat – delivering five hits back-to-back, a streak that very few production houses can boast of.

Drishyam The Conclusion producer Panorama Studios quietly emerges as Bollywood’s most CONSISTENT hit machine; delivers 5 HITS in a ROW; trade hails Kumar Mangat Pathak-Abhishek Pathak streak

The dream run began with Drishyam 2 (2022), which emerged as a blockbuster. Shaitaan (2024), meanwhile, was a super-hit, while Raid 2 (2025) and Dhamaal 4 (2026) emerged as hits. The recently released Drishyam The Conclusion opened with a bang and is now all set to become one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema.

Trade experts are all praise for Panorama Studios for its remarkable and consistent run of successes. Trade veteran Taran Adarsh marvelled, “5 hits in a row is a huge achievement in an industry where it’s so difficult to have a string of successes.”

He added, “I feel that Kumar Mangat Pathak and the entire team of Panorama believe in ‘bas apna kaam karo’! They are not into hogging the limelight. If you notice, any other director in Abhishek Pathak’s place would have gone all out, that too since the release of Drishyam 2. In fact, even after the success of Drishyam The Conclusion, he has been maintaining a very low profile. That’s very good, as they let their work do the talking.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan agreed, “Despite so many successes, they have maintained a low profile. They are not tom-tomming about it and shaanti se, they are working and delivering hit after hit.”

He added, “Also, they have made the right collaborations. With Shaitaan, they collaborated with Jio. For Dhamaal 4 and Raid 2, they joined hands with T-Series, while for Drishyam, they collaborated with Viacom18. So, collaborating with the right people for the right film is also important.”

Abhishek Pathak is also the director of Drishyam The Conclusion. On this, Atul Mohan opined, “He didn’t follow the Malayalam Drishyam 3 and remake it. He chose his own path and decided to take the story forward in his own style. Not many would do that, as most would prefer to follow the template since it’s easier. But he chose the difficult route, and the rest is history.”

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion REWRITES Ajay Devgn’s box office history; Tanhaji record set to fall after 6 ½ years; trade says, “The combination of Ajay Devgn and a good franchise makes for a good commercial cinema!”

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