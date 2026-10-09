Amitabh Bachchan paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his sudden demise, remembering him as an exceptional performer, a dear friend and a committed social worker. Reflecting on Patekar’s legacy, Bachchan highlighted the qualities that set him apart, including his fearlessness, simplicity and courage to speak his mind.

Amitabh Bachchan pays emotional tribute to Nana Patekar; recalls actor’s memorable Kaun Banega Crorepati appearance

In his tribute, Bachchan said, “Deviyo aur sajjano, Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe. Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki ek vyaktigat taur par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usne hum sabko stabdh kar diya hai. Unki bebaki, unki sadgi, aur sach ko sach kehne ka unka saahas, ye sari baatein unko sabse alag banati thi ((Ladies and gentlemen, Nana Patekar ji passed away suddenly this morning. An unparalleled artist, a friend, a well-wisher, and an exceptional social worker is no longer among us. This is not only a monumental loss for the Indian film industry, but also a deeply personal loss for everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His sudden departure has left us all stunned. His fearlessness, his simplicity, and his courage to call the truth exactly as it was — these qualities made him truly different from everyone else).”

He went on to continue, “Kuch log hamare jeevan se chale jaate hain, lekin unki aawaz, unke paropkar, unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar reh jaati hai. Nana unhi logon mein se ek the. Aapko, Nana, vyaktigat roop se mera naman. Aur aapki us kala ko pranam, jise aapne puri imandari se jeeya aur hum sabko samarpit kiya (Some people leave our lives, but their voice, their acts of compassion, and the lessons they have taught us remain within us. Nana was one of those rare people. Nana, I offer you my personal respects. And I salute the art that you lived with complete honesty and devoted wholeheartedly to all of us).”

Recalling Patekar’s appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, Bachchan also spoke about the actor’s commitment to humanitarian work. He remembered the special episode as a memorable evening, particularly because Patekar dedicated his prize money to a cause close to his heart.

Bachchan said, “Iss manch par hamare vishesh karyakram mein ek atithi ke roop mein unka aagman hua tha. Wo yaadgar shaam sada hamare saath rahegi. Unki baaton ne na keval hume prabhavit kiya, balki jis nek kaaj ke liye unhone jeeti hui dhanrashi ko samarpit kiya, wo unki samaj seva ka udaharan tha. Maharashtra ke un gaon mein jo varsha ke abhav se peedit the, unhone wahan ke kisanon ke saath sampark kiya aur vyakatigat roop se unki seva ki (He had come to this stage as a guest for our special episode. That memorable evening will always remain with us. His words not only touched and inspired us, but the noble cause to which he dedicated the prize money he had won was a powerful example of his commitment to social service. In the villages of Maharashtra that were suffering because of a lack of rainfall, he reached out to the farmers and personally extended his support and service to them).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sonytvofficial (@sonytvofficial)



The megastar concluded his message by extending his condolences on behalf of the show’s team, saying, “KBC parivaar ki aur se hardik shradhanjali (On behalf of the entire KBC family, our heartfelt tribute).”

Beyond his celebrated film career, Patekar was widely associated with social initiatives supporting drought-affected farmers and rural communities in Maharashtra. His work through the Naam Foundation, which he co-founded with Makarand Anaspure, became an important part of his public legacy.

About Nana Patekar’s demise

Nana Patekar, a Padma Shri recipient, passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. According to reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was declared dead at approximately 5:20 AM IST after efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful.

Also Read: Salman Khan postpones Mumbai event after the death of Khamoshi co-star Nana Patekar: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.