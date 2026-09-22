The upcoming film Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar has brought back a sense of nostalgia for actors associated with filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s early Bollywood outings. Divyenndu, best remembered by many fans as Liquid from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Ishita Raj, who made her Bollywood debut with the same franchise, have extended their wishes to the team of the upcoming film.

Divyenndu, Ishita Raj give shoutouts to Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar team, call back to Pyaar Ka Punchnama days

Divyenndu recently shared the trailer of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar on Instagram and used the occasion to make a playful reference to his much-loved character from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Welcoming the new film and its cast, the actor wrote, “Kuch pehle jaisa laga kya?? Lekin yeh woh hai nahin.. Toh aaieye hum sab aur specially Liquid ki taraf se welcome karte hain!! All the best to the team of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar @sparshwaliaa @alishachopra1 @kuunnnaaalllll @_vaidyasakshi @tusharchhibber @sargun_kaur.luthra @anujpsaini @luv_films”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyenndu 💫 (@divyenndu)

Ishita Raj celebrates Luv Ranjan and six newcomers

Ishita Raj, who also made her Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama, shared her excitement over the new film and the launch of its six newcomers. Reacting to the trailer on social media, the actor congratulated Luv Ranjan, producer Gaurav Anand and the team while highlighting the nostalgic feeling the trailer evoked.

Ishita wrote, “Finallyyy, it’s here! And this trailer looks like an absolute blast. Took me straight back in time – major nostalgia 😅🥰. Congrats to @luv_films, @gargankur82 and @kuunnnaaallll. It’s so good to see you on screen. We’d spoken about this day so much and finally, to see you in your first film, I feel so proud. All the best to all @sparshwaliaa @alishachopral @_vaidyasakshi @tusharchhibber @sargun_kaur.luthra @anujpsaini.”

Her message also reflected her personal connection with the new actors, particularly Kunal, whom she mentioned having spoken to about his Bollywood debut before finally seeing him on screen.

With Divyenndu and Ishita Raj both having roots in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama universe, their reactions add an interesting layer to the launch of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar. While Divyenndu brought back memories of Liquid through his playful social media post, Ishita focused on the excitement of watching a new group of actors begin their Bollywood journey.

Also Read: Luv Ranjan unveils first look of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar featuring six debutants, film to release on October 23

More Pages: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Box Office Collection

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