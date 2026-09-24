Divyenndu expresses gratitude as he receives praises for his role as Sugam Mishra in Waiting Hai; says “Thank you for giving soooo much love”

Divyenndu is currently receiving appreciation for his work across two very different projects. After garnering love for his performance in Mirzapur – The Movie, the actor has now shared glimpses of another character that has been getting attention — Sugam Mishra from the web series Waiting Hai.

Divyenndu expresses gratitude as he receives praises for his role as Sugam Mishra in Waiting Hai; says “Thank you for giving soooo much love”

Taking to Instagram, Divyenndu shared photos featuring his character as a cop from the series. Expressing his happiness over the response to the show, the actor wrote, “Sugam Mishra reporting… Thank you for giving soooo much love to ‘Waiting Hai’… From the entire team – Dhanyawaad.”

The series marks another recent outing for Divyenndu following his appearance in Mirzapur – The Movie, allowing the actor to be seen in a distinctly different role as Sugam Mishra. In an earlier interaction, Divyenndu had opened up about what attracted him to the character of Sugam. The actor highlighted the character’s honesty and innocence, while also pointing out how his belief in doing the right thing puts him in difficult situations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyenndu 💫 (@divyenndu)



“I think what really drew me to Sugam was how pure-hearted he is and how genuine his intentions are. In today’s day and age, when we all have so much going on, you seldom come across someone like Sugam, who is so pure at heart, almost to the extent of being naive, and yet believes that he can change things. He gets himself into a lot of trouble along the way, but that is what makes his journey interesting. It shows that when an honest individual dares to stand up against something unjust, there will always be challenges, whether it is bureaucracy or hierarchy, but you can still find a way through them. That core of Sugam, of going against all odds, is what really attracted me to him,” he said.

Waiting Hai is produced by Ajay Rai, Sana Warsi, Deepak Simhal and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of JAR Pictures and Jio Studios. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the series also stars Bhuvan Arora, Kumud Mishra, Harshita Gaur and Sunita Rajwar. It premiered on Amazon MX Player on September 16, 2026.

Also Read: SCOOP: After Mirzapur The Movie’s success, Divyenndu set to headline a period drama next; to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar

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