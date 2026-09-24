The actor visited Mumbai’s iconic Ganpati pandal and shared glimpses of his spiritual visit on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal, where he sought blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of his upcoming films. Ayushmann shared multiple pictures and a video from his visit on social media, offering fans a glimpse of his time at the popular pandal.

Ayushmann Khurrana seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati ahead of his film releases; says “Only gratitude”

In the pictures and video, Ayushmann was seen offering his prayers and seeking blessings from the deity. The actor also touched the feet of the idol as a mark of respect. Sharing the moments with his followers, he captioned the post, “Only gratitude”, along with the hashtag #GanpatiBappaMorya.

The visit comes at a busy phase in Ayushmann’s professional calendar, with the actor gearing up for the release of his next film, Udta Teer. Directed by Akash A. Kaushik, the upcoming spy comedy stars Ayushmann alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film marks their reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and brings the two actors together in a different genre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)



Udta Teer revolves around an unwitting operative whose actions create chaos within the world of intelligence. The film combines espionage, action and situational comedy, with Ayushmann and Sara leading the cast. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Following Udta Teer, Ayushmann will also be seen in filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya’s upcoming romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film marks Ayushmann’s first collaboration with Barjatya and sees him step into the role of Prem. He will share screen space with Sharvari for the first time.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is being presented as a contemporary romantic family drama and explores relationships and family expectations within a modern setting. The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa and Supriya Pathak, and is backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026. With two theatrical releases lined up, Ayushmann’s visit to Lalbaug Ganpati comes ahead of a packed release schedule for the actor.

This keeps the Lalbaug Ganpati visit and “Only gratitude” post at the centre, while the two films are used only to establish why the visit comes at an important point in his release calendar.

Also Read: Udta Teer team fondly remember Mukul Dev at trailer launch; Ayushmann Khurrana SIGHS, “We SADLY underutilized him”; Aakash Kaushik assures, “This is Mukul Dev’s BEST work!”

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