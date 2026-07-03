Amitabh Bachchan recently reflected on the remarkable transformation of filmmaking over the past several decades, drawing from his own experience of spending nearly 57 years in the entertainment industry. In his latest blog post, the veteran actor spoke about how the concept of preparing extensively for a role has become an integral part of modern cinema, something that was virtually unheard of when he began his acting career.

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about working on 10-15 films simultaneously in his early career; says, “Yeh dar rehta tha ki aage kaam milega ki nahin”

Sharing a series of photographs on his blog, Amitabh wrote, “The prep was word or an explanation unknown to my generation and beyond ..now 'its' a common vocabulary, where one prepares for the work to be undertaken. For me, it was an unknown entity. I see now the amount of labour and pain, creative artists put into getting into the character, in looks and style and comprehensive character analysis.”

Expressing his admiration for the current generation of actors, he added, “A most valid and thoughtful act, and my admiration to those who can give this aspect the more than required serious consideration and be prepared for the work undertaken. Good and impressive. But in the good old days when we all worked on 10 to 15 films at the same time - many two or three the same day, it would have been impossible to prep for one and not prep for the other ..on the same day!!"

The legendary actor also reminisced about a time when actors would arrive on set with little prior preparation, relying on directors and assistant directors to explain scenes moments before filming. Recalling the challenges of switching between multiple roles in a single day, he wrote, “Many ask how you slip from one role to another in the course of a day for different films. Bhai saheb, na karein to yeh dar rehta tha ki aage kaam milega ki nahin, to jo kaha jaata tha use niyamit roop mein dhaal dene ka prayatn kiya jaata tha, aur intezaar rehta tha, mahinon baad jab film release hoti thi, ki humne usmein kya aur kaise kiya!!!”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. Following the blockbuster success of the first installment, which crossed Rs. 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office, expectations are high for the sequel, though its release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan cheers for Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan after its ‘Jumma Chumma’ tribute; watch

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