The filmmaker opens up about casting Karisma Kapoor as the troubled detective Rita Brown, a role that marks one of the most dramatic transformations of her career.

Abhinay Deo reveals why he wanted to break glamorous image of Karisma Kapoor in Brown: “Wanted to give the audience something entirely new to look at”

Karisma Kapoor has surprised audiences with a striking new avatar in Brown, the psychological crime thriller currently streaming on ZEE5. Known for her glamorous screen presence and memorable performances in some of Bollywood’s biggest commercial entertainers, the actress took on a vastly different role in the series, stepping into the shoes of Rita Brown, a detective grappling with personal demons while investigating a complex murder case.

Abhinay Deo reveals why he wanted to break glamorous image of Karisma Kapoor in Brown: “Wanted to give the audience something entirely new to look at”

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Brown is based on Abheek Barua’s acclaimed novel City of Death and unfolds against the backdrop of a crime-ridden Kolkata. The series blends psychological drama with investigative suspense, following Rita Brown as she navigates a high-profile murder investigation while confronting her own struggles with trauma and alcoholism.

For Abhinay Deo, casting Karisma Kapoor in the lead role was a deliberate decision aimed at presenting the actress in a way audiences had never seen before. Speaking about the transformation, the filmmaker shared how he wanted to challenge perceptions associated with the actress and place her in a character-driven narrative far removed from her established screen image.

Speaking about the same, Abhinay Deo said, “People have always seen Karisma in a certain way. For me, it was exciting to completely break that image and put her in a very uncomfortable space, giving the audience something entirely new to look at. Once Karisma understood who Rita Brown was, she committed herself fully to the character. She was ready to let go of everything people associated with her and become this broken, flawed and deeply human woman.”

The role marks a significant departure for Karisma Kapoor, who embraces a layered and emotionally demanding character. Rather than relying on glamour, Brown focuses on the complexities of its protagonist, exploring themes of grief, addiction, resilience, and redemption. The series places Rita at the centre of a mystery involving the murder of a teenager from a prominent family, while simultaneously examining the personal battles that shape her decisions.

Apart from Karisma Kapoor, the series features Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Soni Razdan, and Ajinkya Deo in pivotal roles. The screenplay has been penned by Diggi Sisodia, Sunayana Kumari, and Mayukh Ghosh.

As it premiered on June 5, 2026, Brown has generated conversation for its dark tone, atmospheric storytelling, and Karisma Kapoor’s unconventional portrayal of a troubled detective. For viewers familiar with the actress’ earlier work, the series offers an opportunity to witness a side of Karisma Kapoor rarely seen on screen.

Brown is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Soni Razdan opens up on the success of Brown, powerful performance of Karisma Kapoor and why the thriller shouldn’t be binge-watched

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