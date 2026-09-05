Limelights and fame come with their own share of scrutiny and trolls, especially when it comes to actors and actresses. Dia Mirza, who has built herself layers of identity, recently opened up about the concept of paid trolling and trolls in general, who seem to get away without any consequences.

Dia Mirza speaks out against paid trolling, says online abuse comes with “no consequence”

“They seem to get away with using vile language, issue rape threats and death threats with no consequence,” says actor Dia Mirza, who’s saved relevant screenshots with her over the years. “I have had all kinds of slurs and insults thrown at me from bots and people who seem to use the same cut-pasted comments,” she adds.

Describing paid trolling a “depraved approach,” Dia Mirza asks, “How can anyone feel good about themselves by dragging another person down or attacking their dignity? This must stop.”

Dia Mirza’s take on trolling and the concept of paid trolling spotlights a deeper, underlying conversation surrounding the growing chatter on social media and the real cost it carries for public figures. In addition to Dia Mirza, renowned figures including Anshuman Jha, Anu Singh, Priyanka Bose, Renuka Shahane, Atul Mongia, Anurag Kashyap and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also expressed their views.

Also Read: Dia Mirza recalls ‘one of the most difficult’ things she did while shooting ‘Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai’: “I had to strip bare in front of hundreds of men on set”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.