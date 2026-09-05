Harshvardhan Rane celebrates Teachers’ Day 2026 by thanking John Abraham, Ram Gopal Varma and Saurabh Sachdeva, calling them his “Godfathers”.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane marked Teachers’ Day 2026 by acknowledging three people who have played an important role in his journey in the film industry. The actor shared a collage featuring pictures with John Abraham, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, and actor-acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva, describing them as his teachers and “Godfathers”.

Harshvardhan Rane calls John Abraham, Ram Gopal Varma and Saurabh Sachdeva his “Godfathers” on Teachers’ Day 2026

Sharing the post on social media, Harshvardhan wrote, “To my teachers, my Godfathers.

#HappyTeachersDay / इनसे सीख रहा हूँ - सिर्फ़ कर्म करते रहना है”

The post brought together three individuals connected to different stages of Harshvardhan’s career, from his early acting training to opportunities that helped him establish himself in Indian cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane)

Harshvardhan Rane’s association with John Abraham

Harshvardhan has shared a longstanding professional and personal bond with John Abraham. Their association spans more than two decades, with Abraham also backing Harshvardhan as a producer for the 2022 romantic drama Tara Vs Bilal. Over the years, Harshvardhan has spoken about John’s role in supporting his aspirations as an actor.

Saurabh Sachdeva was Harshvardhan’s acting coach

Before entering mainstream cinema, Harshvardhan trained under Saurabh Sachdeva during Sachdeva’s stint as a senior acting coach at the Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai. Their association eventually extended beyond the classroom. Harshvardhan and Sachdeva later worked together as actors in Bejoy Nambiar’s 2020 revenge drama Taish. Sachdeva played Sukhi in the film, while Harshvardhan essayed Pali.

Ram Gopal Varma gave Harshvardhan early career opportunities

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also holds a significant place in Harshvardhan’s early film career. One of his notable opportunities came with Varma’s bilingual mystery thriller Anaamika, a remake of the Hindi film Kahaani. Harshvardhan played Ajay, the missing husband whose disappearance forms a central part of the story, opposite Nayanthara.

Varma subsequently cast Harshvardhan as the romantic lead in 365 Days, a Telugu drama that explored the emotional complications and rapid deterioration of a modern marriage.

Harshvardhan is also associated with Varma’s latest project, Police Company, a crime thriller in which the actor has been cast in a lead role inspired by real-life Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane on working with Ram Gopal Varma: “If you love geniuses, you won’t consider Sir a taskmaster”

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