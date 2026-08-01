The co-producer reflects on her long association with the actor, praising his ability to completely immerse himself in every role he takes on.

The performance of Ranveer Singh as Hamza in Dhurandhar has earned widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike, with the spy action thriller emerging as one of the year's biggest successes. Now, co-producer Jyoti Deshpande has opened up about the casting process, explaining why she and filmmaker Aditya Dhar believed Ranveer was the ideal choice to headline the ambitious franchise.

Jyoti Deshpande reveals why Ranveer Singh was cast in Dhurandhar: “He transforms into a character”

Speaking about her long-standing association with the actor, Jyoti recalled working with Ranveer during the early years of his career and praised his commitment to transforming himself for every role rather than relying on a familiar screen persona. “I have worked with Ranveer in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, when he was not this Ranveer. So I have worked with him when he was starting out. And I still believe those are some of my favourite films of Ranveer Singh,” she said.

She went on to continue, “I find him an absolutely outstanding actor who gives it all. He transforms into a character. I love that about him. The fact that he is not Ranveer Singh in every film. When he has to become Bajirao, he becomes Bajirao. When he has to become Khilji, he becomes Khilji. When he has to become Gully Boy, he becomes Gully Boy. So he transforms. He doesn’t play Ranveer Singh. I love that about him. Both Aditya and me felt that he would be a great choice.”

Jyoti's remarks underline the confidence the makers had in Ranveer's ability to shoulder a character as demanding as Hamza. The role required the actor to portray an undercover Indian intelligence agent navigating dangerous criminal syndicates and political networks while balancing the emotional weight of his mission. His performance has been widely discussed since the film's release, with fans particularly appreciating the intensity and emotional depth he brought to the character.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller duology that follows an undercover Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates Karachi's criminal underworld and Pakistani political circles while pursuing justice for the 26/11 attacks and confronting larger national security threats. Produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film boasts an ensemble cast also featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor, among others.

Following its theatrical release, Dhurandhar has emerged as a commercial success, with Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Hamza widely regarded as one of the film's biggest highlights. Jyoti Deshpande's comments further reinforce the makers' belief that the actor's ability to completely disappear into his characters made him the perfect choice to lead the franchise.

Also Read: Dhamaal 4 goes the Dhurandhar way: skips Tuesday offer; ticket sales surge despite no discounts

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