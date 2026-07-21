From floral midis to metallic minis, Bollywood actresses have shown that skirts can be styled in countless ways. Here are five stars who turned this timeless wardrobe staple into a fashion statement.

Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: Bollywood actresses show distinct ways to style skirts

Deepika Padukone





Deepika Padukone brings modesty to the fore by donning a floral midi skirt with a generous flair and pairing it up with a tucked-in white shirt. The global star completes her look with black stilettos and statement jewellery pieces.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari shows how to bring a dash of English polish by donning a pastel blue mini skirt and pairing it up with a pastel purple blazer. Letting the fashion sophistication absorb the attention, Hydari simply layers her look with pearl earrings and statement white heels with pearl straps.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shows how to grab the spotlight in a metallic, zipped mini skirt paired with an exaggerated, glittery zipper. The Alpha star enhances the mood of her look by pairing it with a pair of stockings and layering it all with selective, contemporary jewellery.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon keeps it sparkly and blingy in a form-fitting, embellished skirt paired with a tucked-in denim shirt with pulled-up sleeves. The actress oomphs her look with a pair of solid heels, completing the ensemble and letting it speak up for itself.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani defines chic in a pristine white skirt featuring a modest thigh slit. The Toxic star layers her look with a matching, buttoned blouse with elongated sleeves, adding character to her overall ensemble.

From Padukone’s floral femininity to Advani’s crisp minimalism, each of these looks reflects a distinct approach to styling the skirt, proving there is no single way to wear this wardrobe staple. Whether draped in metallics, pastels or prints, Bollywood’s leading actresses continue to demonstrate the sheer versatility of the skirt, offering fashion enthusiasts plenty of inspiration to experiment with silhouettes, textures and accessories in their own wardrobes.

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