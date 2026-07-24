Yash explains why Ramayana continues to resonate across generations; says, “You have both good and bad inside you”

Representing Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con, actor Yash spoke about why he believes the epic continues to connect with audiences across generations and cultures, calling it an “OG story” rooted in universal human emotions.

Yash explains why Ramayana continues to resonate across generations; says, “You have both good and bad inside you”

San Diego Comic-Con is among the largest global platforms for film, television, and pop culture, drawing audiences from across the world each year.

Speaking about taking the film to a global audience, Yash said, “I’m feeling proud, very happy. I think it’s high time India and Indian stories had to be told on global platforms. The audience here is enthusiastic about films and visual spectacles, so it’s the right audience and the right energy.”

Explaining why Ramayana has endured for centuries, he added, “This is a story which has stayed for thousands of years, so there must be some reason why it has stayed. I would say it’s the OG story, one that everybody can relate to.”

Yash further said that beyond its scale, the story’s emotional core is what makes it timeless. “Though it is told as a larger-than-life visual spectacle, the subject matter is very basic and very human. It deals with the conflicts we all face every day. You have both good and bad inside you, and what you subscribe to makes you who you are,” he said.

Yash will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is set to release in theatres on August 26, 2026.

Also Read: Yash defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama casting in Ramayana; says, “He is a fabulous actor”

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