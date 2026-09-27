Daughter’s Day 2026: Alia Bhatt quips daughter Raha “bosses everybody around,” as she talks about women’s empowerment at the Mijwan fundraiser

September 27, 2026, marks Daughter’s Day, and the occasion coincided with Alia Bhatt’s appearance as a showstopper at designer Manish Malhotra’s 15th-anniversary edition of the Mijwan Fundraiser Fashion event in Mumbai. During the event, Alia spoke about the women in her life and reflected on the importance of women empowerment.

Daughter’s Day 2026: Alia Bhatt quips daughter Raha “bosses everybody around,” as she talks about women’s empowerment at the Mijwan fundraiser

“I am surrounded by very empowering women. My mother is here today. My mother-in-law is here today. I have a beautiful baby girl who literally bosses everybody around and I think we don’t want it any other way. We talk a lot about women empowerment,” Alia said.

The actor’s remarks came as she joined Vicky Kaushal as one of the showstoppers for the fundraiser. The event celebrated the work of rural women and young artisans from Uttar Pradesh, with the duo taking to the runway in traditional ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal turn showstoppers

For the occasion, Alia opted for an ivory embroidered ethnic ensemble. Her look featured a sheer dupatta with delicate white floral embroidery, which she draped over her head, along with a matching corset blouse and skirt. She accessorised the outfit with a statement kundan choker, matching maang tikka and traditional wrist accessories.

Vicky, meanwhile, chose a deep royal blue velvet sherwani jacket featuring heavy white floral zardozi embroidery. He paired it with a white collar-detailed kurta and tailored white trousers.

The actors also walked the runway together, with their chemistry becoming one of the highlights of the fashion showcase.

Alia and Vicky are set to share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. The project marks another collaboration between the actors following their previous work in different projects.

The Mijwan fundraiser was held to support and spotlight the craft and livelihoods of rural women and young artisans associated with Mijwan Welfare Society in Uttar Pradesh. Alia’s comments on women empowerment also came against the backdrop of an event centred on recognising the contribution of women artisans and their work.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of Ganpati celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and Neetu Kapoor; see her festive looks

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