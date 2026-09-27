The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw Salman Khan address the controversy surrounding Rhiti Tiwari’s conduct towards fellow contestants Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. Rhiti, who is actor-politician Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, had faced criticism after using abusive and derogatory language against the two contestants during a task last week.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan SLAMS Rhiti Tiwari over derogatory remarks during diss battle against Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh; says, “You are not Dolly Bindra’s daughter”

The issue resurfaced during a diss battle conducted as part of the captaincy task. The contestants were divided into Team Qazi and Team Yung DSA and were asked to roast each other through rap performances. When Rhiti faced Uditi, Qazi stepped in to support Uditi. However, Rhiti directed personal remarks and abuses at both contestants, leading to a heated confrontation.

The argument escalated when Rhiti threatened Qazi, saying that her father would deal with him outside the house. She later defended her comments and said she was proud of what she had said during the task.

Salman Khan Questions Rhiti Tiwari Over Qazi Touqeer

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman addressed Rhiti’s behaviour and questioned whether her remarks against Qazi were rooted in insecurity.

“Rhiti is the most jealous person in the house. Everyone outside is also saying that Rhiti is very insecure about Qazi. Rhiti, you said that everything that’s happening for Qazi on this show, you wanted that to happen for you. How is Qazi at fault here?” Salman said.

Rhiti defended herself, explaining that her opinion of Qazi had changed over time.

“I found him very cool in the beginning, but after he was exposed, and then our friction in the tasks, personally made me dislike him. But I am not jealous of Qazi. Qazi is not at fault. I said that statement in my vulnerable moment,” she said.

Salman then questioned Rhiti’s repeated references to herself as a “rockstar” and compared her journey with Qazi’s experiences in the entertainment industry.

“Whatever Qazi did in the beginning, he took the audience in confidence. They really liked it, and after that, when everyone was against him, he handled it very gracefully. I confronted him because I knew he would do that, because for 20 years, after being a rockstar, he didn’t get work. He didn’t get the respect or fame he wanted, and he lived through that. The problem is that only you are calling yourself a rockstar; no one else is. The term rockstar is used for someone who has suffered challenges and fought their way to achieve a status; that person is called a rockstar. Qazi is one because he has been through it all, destroyed every opposition and obstacle in life, and come to the number 1 position. In the film industry, Sanjay Dutt is a rockstar.”

Rhiti responded by highlighting that she was at a different stage of her career and spoke about the challenges she had faced personally.

“Qazi’s life is incomparable. I am half his age, just starting. Everyone has a personal journey. Even though my father has been loving and supportive, my parents are divorced, and I don’t live with them. My father very clearly told me that he won’t help me build my career, or else it will make me less competent. I have strived for the last 6 years to build my career,” she said.

Salman Khan Says Rhiti’s Language Has Also Affected Her Father

Salman further criticised Rhiti’s claims about her professional achievements, pointing out that recognition comes from audiences and peers rather than self-proclaimed titles.

“Nobody knew you till the time you came on Bigg Boss. 20 years back, when it cost Rs 4 per vote, Qazi won that show by a huge margin; he defeated Arijit Singh. Rhiti, you said you are a great singer, composer, songwriter, and music producer. How can someone say all these things about themselves? It should come from people. People said that since you are a nepo kid, I won’t scream at you. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do right now. But Rhiti, your language is very bad, and it’s impacting your father too,” he said.

Salman also addressed Rhiti’s threat towards Qazi and her earlier claims that she did not feel safe around him.

“What is it with you threatening Qazi? From what I know, Manoj won’t support this attitude. Your grandmother is also watching this show, and you are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, not Dolly Bindra’s. Remember when she fought with your father; he just kept quiet. Had he reacted, everything would have gone against him. You reacted and became the Dolly Bindra of the house. Your father is not in the house. He is now a politician, a respected man, a 3-time MP. Had you been anyone else’s daughter, that father wouldn’t have liked your threat. Rhiti, I take women’s issues very seriously. You all are my responsibility, and you accused him of coming on to you and said that you didn’t feel safe. But we saw the clips in slow motion, and he was never around you. We have watched everything. In the diss track, you again made the same allegations. You crossed the line of disrespect. Imagine how it would have come across on OTT. Are you still defending this?” Salman said.

Salman Khan Praises Uditi Singh’s Conduct

Towards the end of the discussion, Salman also addressed Amrapali Dubey, who had supported Rhiti during the conflict. He questioned whether group dynamics had influenced her response and praised Uditi for how she handled the situation.

“Amrapali, we expect sensible things from you. You put it on me rather than explaining it to her. Is it because she is your friend’s daughter? Someone from the Bhojpuri industry, so you let it go. You got carried away by group pressure. I loved the way Uditi handled herself, even though she was in an uncomfortable position,” he said.

Salman also criticised Rhiti for continuing to defend her comments during the task.

“Rhiti, you are proud of it, but it was the worst diss ever. Maybe your father or mother has not corrected you. Most people from a disturbed family turn out fantastic; only weak ones use these reasons for their behavior. People who made it big have been from broken homes. We have all messed up. I have done these things when I was young. I learned it the hard way. I don’t want you to go through that. Rhiti, did you have the heart or mind to say sorry? Change your behavior if you want to become a rockstar,” Salman concluded.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Aasif Khan’s “small thinking and really silly behaviour” as he says “Mooch is a man’s identity”

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