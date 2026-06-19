BTS has released the official music video for ‘Merry Go Round’, a track from their album ‘ARIRANG’, today on June 19. The video premiered exclusively on Spotify’s K-Pop ON! Hub, months after the album itself first dropped during the group’s post-military comeback era.

BTS releases ‘Merry Go Round’ music video from ARIRANG, explores life’s endless cycles in striking black-and-white visual

A reflection on life’s repeating cycles

Blending hip-hop pop with Korean folk textures, ‘Merry Go Round’ meditates on emotional exhaustion and the monotony of adult life. The carousel becomes a metaphor for motion without progress, and the song nudges listeners to make peace with these cycles rather than fight them.

Shot entirely in black and white, the visual opens with the words, “You Never Walk Alone,” a reassurance that the members, and their fans, are never truly isolated even in their darkest stretches.

A room built like a carousel

Instead of a literal carousel, the video traps BTS inside one circular, shadow heavy room. Repeated imagery and shifting corners of the same space recreate the sensation of being stuck in an unending loop.

Jungkook stands beneath flickering light, V sits alone in a vintage hallway, and Jin is framed against an industrial backdrop. Suga drifts through shadow, RM is lit by a dramatic beam, J-Hope appears before galloping horse imagery, and Jimin walks through darkness toward a close up shot.

‘Merry Go Round’ marks the latest visual release from BTS’s post-military comeback era, following the release of the ‘ARIRANG’ album.

Europe Tour and FIFA Performance Ahead

After wrapping up the North American leg of their Arirang World Tour, BTS will continue the trek in Europe, kicking off the next phase with two shows in Madrid on June 26 and 27. The group is set to co-headline the first official FIFA World Cup halftime show alongside Madonna and Shakira on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, adding another major milestone to their packed schedule.

Also Read: Foo Fighters announce first-ever India tour; legendary rock band to perform in Mumbai and Bengaluru in January 2027

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