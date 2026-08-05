For years, rumours linking former Australian cricketer Brett Lee and actor-Preity Zinta made headlines, particularly during their time together in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Now, Lee has finally addressed the long-standing speculation, making it clear that there was never any romantic relationship between the two.

Brett Lee breaks silence on dating rumours with Preity Zinta: “Here’s your scoop…”

Brett Lee was a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad when the IPL began in 2008. With Preity Zinta serving as the co-owner of the franchise, the duo was often seen together at matches and team events, leading to widespread speculation about their equation. In 2011, Lee moved to Kolkata Knight Riders after being bought by the franchise in the IPL auction.

Putting an end to the rumours once and for all, Lee told Bombay Times, “Here's your scoop: I never dated a Bollywood actress. Preity Zinta and I were, and still are, great friends. She was the boss of the Punjab team back then. She's an incredibly smart woman, and I have a lot of respect for her.”

The former fast bowler also revealed that the constant speculation never affected him, as he always knew the reality behind the headlines. Speaking about how he dealt with the rumours, Lee said, “Stories like that never bothered me because I always knew the truth. People can speculate all they want, but I never let it affect me.”

In 2010, Zinta had addressed the rumours about their relationship in an interview. She had said, “I think being romantically linked to Brett every year is outdated and stale news now! So sorry to say, folks, no news here! FRIENDS, yes.”

Over the years, Brett Lee and Preity Zinta have continued to share a cordial friendship, with both occasionally interacting publicly. However, despite the rumours that persisted during the early years of the IPL, Lee's latest comments leave little room for doubt, firmly stating that their bond has always been one of friendship and mutual respect.

With his candid clarification, Brett Lee has finally put to rest one of the most talked-about rumours from the IPL's early days, reiterating that while he and Preity Zinta shared a close friendship, there was never a romantic relationship between them.

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