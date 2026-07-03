Jasmin Bhasin has shared a reassuring update on her health after recently being diagnosed with terminal ileitis during her stay in Dubai. The actress informed her fans that she has now returned home from the hospital in India and is recovering well, while expressing gratitude for the love, prayers, and support she has received throughout her health journey.

Jasmin Bhasin shares positive health update after hospitalisation: “No stress, no danger”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jasmin gave followers a brief but positive update on her condition. She wrote, “Quick update: I’m home from the hospital, resting, and recovering smoothly. No stress, no danger – just taking it easy. Appreciate all the prayers and messages.”

Earlier, Jasmin had explained why she decided to return to India despite doctors in Dubai advising her to remain hospitalised. In a video shared on social media, she revealed that she had not been cleared to travel due to her medical condition. “A lot of you are really concerned and needed an update about my health. So, I didn’t get clearance and I wasn’t ‘fit to fly’ as per my hospital because I am still not out of danger zone,” she had said.

“Though the hospital, their doctors, staff, healthcare facilities were amazing and I am really thankful to them. But, home is home. Somehow, they have stabilised me with injections and right now I am at the airport. I’ll be going to another hospital and get admitted to continue my treatment in India,” she added.

Jasmin's health scare came just days after she celebrated her 36th birthday on June 28 from a hospital room in Dubai. Her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni, marked the occasion with an emotional social media post alongside pictures of the actress cutting a birthday cake at the hospital. His heartfelt note read, “Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again.”

On the work front, Jasmin recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa, after completing the shoot for Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Meanwhile, Aly Goni has wrapped filming for the third season of the celebrity cooking reality show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. As Jasmin continues to recover, fans and well-wishers have been flooding social media with messages wishing her a speedy return to good health.

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