Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Ltd; Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd; and Renaud Palliere unveiled ‘Smart Cinema’, a new cinema format that brings a contemporary, technology-enabled movie-going experience to India's growth markets, at a multiplex in Mumbai. While speaking to the media, they revealed that these cinema halls would be reasonably priced tickets and yet they’ll give top-class service to patrons. At the event, they also announced the launch of the first Smart Cinema of PVR in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

BREAKING: PVR INOX launches ‘Smart Cinema’ for India’s small towns; tickets to be 30-35% CHEAPER, F&B to be affordable: “A typical cinema costs Rs. 3-4 cr per screen; Smart Cinema costs Rs. 1.9 cr…”

Renaud Palliere opened up about the pricing strategy, saying, “We are going to charge ticket prices that are 30-35% lower than those in the nearest larger town. For example, in the case of Muzaffarpur, the nearest larger city is Patna, which would serve as the reference point for us. Hence, ticket prices in Muzaffarpur would be 30-35% lower than in Patna. The SPH (Spend Per Head) would also be approximately 20-25% lower.”

When asked how PVR’s ticket prices in Muzaffarpur would compare with those of other cinemas in the Bihar city, Renaud Palliere replied, “We hope to charge an ATP (Average Ticket Price) that is 10-15% lower than what existing players are charging.”

Ajay Bijli explained, “India is such a heterogeneous market that there is a consumer at every price point. So, we have to be very careful when we enter markets such as Muzaffarpur or Rampur. We are also opening in Barrackpore and several other places this year. We have to ensure that the experience is affordable as well as aspirational.”

He revealed, “A typical upscale cinema like the one you are sitting in would cost around Rs. 3 to 4 crore per screen. A Smart Cinema costs roughly Rs. 1.9 crore per screen, but without any compromise on the seats or other facilities. You have to ensure that you offer the right product for the right market. Our idea is that our cinema should be far superior to whatever is currently available there. There will be no compromise on the legroom, seating or audio-visual quality. The F&B offerings will also be suited to that particular market.”

He added, “We have always believed that people come to the cinema for entertainment and escapism. The moment they enter the cinema, or even before they enter the auditorium, they should say, ‘Wow.’ They will see colours, posters and other elements that transport them into the world of movies. Hence, I feel that people will still find the experience highly aspirational. They will have access to all the latest releases, including Hollywood films. Depending on the theatre and the market, these films could be screened in their dubbed versions or in the original English language. They will also get excellent-quality F&B, but we will ensure that the pricing is suitable for that market.”

Also Read: PVR INOX Q1 results: Profit at Rs 56.5 crore, revenue up 10.4%, box office surges

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