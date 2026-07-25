PVR INOX posted a Rs 56.5 crore profit in Q1 FY27 as India's box office grew 20%, driven by Hindi, regional and Hollywood films.

PVR INOX reported a strong turnaround in the first quarter of FY27, posting a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 56.5 crore, compared to a Rs 54 crore loss during the same period last year. The multiplex operator also recorded a 10.4 percent increase in consolidated revenue, which rose to Rs 1,622.2 crore from Rs 1,469 crore a year ago.

PVR INOX Q1 results: Profit at Rs 56.5 crore, revenue up 10.4%, box office surges

The company's performance comes alongside a robust recovery in the theatrical business, with India's total box office collections growing 20 percent year-on-year during the quarter.

Strong film slate boosts admissions

PVR INOX credited the quarter's performance to a healthy mix of Hindi, regional and Hollywood films. Among Hindi releases, Bhoot Bangla, Cocktail 2 and Main Wapas Aunga emerged as strong performers. Regional cinema also delivered impressive growth, led by films such as Raja Shivaji (Marathi), Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) and Karuppu (Tamil).

Hollywood titles also contributed significantly, with non-franchise films including Project Hail Mary, Michael and Obsession drawing audiences to cinemas.

Admissions, ticket prices and F&B sales rise

The multiplex chain recorded 36.6 million admissions during the quarter, reflecting an 8 percent year-on-year increase. Its Average Ticket Price (ATP) stood at Rs 273, up 8 percent from the previous year, while Spend Per Head (SPH) increased 9 percent to Rs 161. As a result, ticket revenue rose 16 percent, while food and beverage sales registered a 17 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year.

EBITDA nearly doubles, company turns net cash positive

PVR INOX also reported a sharp improvement in profitability. EBITDA climbed 90 percent to Rs 229.6 crore, with EBITDA margins expanding from 8.2 percent to 14 percent, driven by stronger operating leverage.

The company also achieved a key financial milestone by turning net cash positive, ending the quarter with Rs 80.7 crore in net cash as of June 30, 2026.

Ajay Bijli on the quarter's performance

Commenting on the results, PVR INOX Managing Director Ajay Bijli said the company's operational performance improved across key parameters: "The industry delivered broad-based growth, our operating metrics improved across the board, and the company is now net cash positive. With a diverse content slate ahead and a capital-light expansion model, our focus remains on delighting consumers, driving footfalls and creating enduring value for our shareholders."

Following the announcement of the quarterly results, PVR INOX shares climbed 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,047.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), reflecting positive investor sentiment after the company's return to profitability.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: PVR INOX-Cinepolis Week 2 collections jump 89.8% over Week 1

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