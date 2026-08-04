JioHotstar and Colors unveil the first glimpse of the milestone season as the superstar returns with a mysterious message that has already sparked fan theories.

The countdown to Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 has officially begun. Ahead of its much-awaited premiere, JioHotstar and Colors have unveiled the first teaser of the landmark season, offering fans a glimpse of what's to come while teasing a mystery that is expected to unfold once the reality show goes on air.

Bigg Boss 20 teaser out: Salman Khan drops cryptic Karan Arjun hint ahead of September 6 premiere

Set to premiere on September 6, the upcoming season marks another chapter in one of Indian television's longest-running reality franchises. Returning as host, Salman Khan makes a dramatic entry in the teaser, riding alongside a majestic horse before delivering a cryptic line that has already caught the attention of viewers.

In the teaser, Salman says, "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu!" The intriguing dialogue, coupled with subtle visual hints, has left fans speculating about the possible theme and twists that await contestants in Season 20. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the meaning behind the reference, the teaser has generated considerable curiosity across social media.

Sharing his excitement about the new edition, Salman Khan said, "Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)



The makers have deliberately kept the teaser short, revealing little about the format, contestants or house design, while choosing instead to focus on creating intrigue around the upcoming season. The cryptic messaging has prompted fans to revisit the teaser frame by frame, attempting to decode the clues hinted at by Salman Khan.

Over the years, Bigg Boss has introduced several format changes, surprise entries and game-changing twists to keep audiences engaged. With Season 20 marking a major milestone for the franchise, expectations are high for another fresh take on the reality show.

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 is set to premiere on September 6, streaming exclusively on JioHotstar and airing on Colors. With the first teaser now out, fans can expect more promotional material and contestant reveals in the weeks leading up to the grand premiere.

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